Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  KWG Group Holdings Ltd    1813   KYG532241042

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(1813)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KWG : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Change Request Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code / 股份代號1813

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website, or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the printed bilingual version of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the electronic version of the Corporate Communications through t he Company's website instead of in printed form but (i) for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communicatio n; or (ii) would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will upon written request se nd the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar", the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com).

With respect to all future Corporate Communications, please note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/ or means of receipt by giving reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar in writing (at the address stated above) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com) or simply completing the change request form on the reverse side (the "Change Request Form") and returning it to the Branch Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com). The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2878 7090 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記 股東：

合 景泰 富集團 控股 有限公 司（「本 公司 」）

  • 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.kwggroupholdings.com及 「 披 露 易 」 網 站www.hkexnews.hk。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網站主頁 按「投資 者關係」項，或在「披露 易」網站 瀏覽本 次公 司通訊。如 閣下 已選擇 收取公 司通訊 (附 註 )的印刷 本，隨本 函附 上 閣

下本次公 司通訊 之雙語 印刷本 。

如 閣 下 已 選 擇 (或 被 視 為 已 同 意 )透 過 本 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 的 電 子 版 本 以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 ， 但 (i)因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 接 收 本次公司 通訊時 遇到困 難;(ii)現欲 領取本 次公司 通訊的 印刷 本，本 公司將 在收到 閣下之 書 面要求後 寄上 本 次公司 通訊的 印刷本，

費用全免。請將 閣 下之要 求經 本公司於 香港之 股份過 戶登記 分處香港 中央證 券登記 有限公 司 (股 份 過戶 登記 分處)通知本公司， 地址為香 港灣仔 皇后大 道東 183號合和中 心17M樓，或電郵 (enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com)

有關日後 刊發之 公司通 訊， 閣 下有權在 合理時 間內 (為不 少於 七天)經股份 過戶登 記分處 通知 本公司， 以更改 語言版 本及 /或 收取方 式之選擇 。 閣下 可以書 面(寄送 至上述地 址)或電郵 (enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com)方式 經股 份過戶登 記分處 通知本 公司或 填妥

在本函背 面的變 更申請 表格（「 變 更申 請表格 」），並 使用變 更 申請表格 下方之 郵寄標 籤寄至 股份過戶 登記分 處予本 公司 (如 在香港投 寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否 則，請 貼上適當 的郵票 )。 變更申 請表 格亦可於 本公司 網站 www.kwggroupholdings.com或 「披露 易」 網站 www.hkexnews.hk下載 。

若 閣下對 本函有 任何疑 問，請 於星期一 至五（公眾 假期除 外）上午九時 至下午 六時正，致 電本 公司熱線 電話 (852) 2878 7090 查詢。 代 表

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

主 席

孔 健 岷

謹 啟

二零一九年九月六日

附註：公司通訊乃指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務

摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CCS6447KWGH

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code / 股份代號1813

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

合景泰富集團控股有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人/我們欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之所有日後公司通訊：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the electronic version of all future Corporate Communication(s) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies and receive a printed notification of the publication of the electronic version; OR

瀏覽在 貴公司網站發佈之所有日後公司通訊電子版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊電子版本已刊發的通知函件； to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR

僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication(s).

同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股 東姓 名 #

簽 名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地 址 #

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact Telephone Number

Date

聯 絡電 話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews website.
    • 閣下從本公司網站或「披露易」網站下載本變更申請表格，必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註:

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下清楚填妥所 有資料。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本 表格作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 表格將會作廢 。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於將來發送予 閣下之所有日後公司通訊，直至 閣下經本公司於香港之股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司通知本公司另外之安排或任何 時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  4. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication for any reason, the Company will promptly upon your notice send the printed version of the Corporate Communication(s) to you free of charge.
    閣下如因任何原因以致在收取或接收本次公司通訊上出現困難，閣下只要提出要求，本公司將儘快向 閣下免費寄發本次公司通訊的印刷本。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Change Request Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本 變更申請表格上的額外 指示，本公司 將不予處理。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Change Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

KWG Property Holding Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
06/12KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional)
FA
06/04KWG : May pre-sales value up 12.7%
AQ
03/26KWG : year net up 11% to RMB4.04bn
AQ
03/20KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
03/05KWG : Feb pre-sales value down 1.8% to RMB4.05bn
AQ
03/04HANG SENG : Risk appetite gives Asian junk bond sales record start to the year
RE
2018KWG : Sept pre-sales up 57% to RMB5.54bn
AQ
2018KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium acc..
FA
2018KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018KWG PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optio..
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 948 M
EBIT 2019 4 767 M
Net income 2019 5 092 M
Debt 2019 26 428 M
Yield 2019 9,83%
P/E ratio 2019 4,09x
P/E ratio 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 20 922 M
Chart KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
KWG Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,26  CNY
Last Close Price 6,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Tao Kong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Min Kong Chairman
Kam Tim Tsui CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ka Sze Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Nan Kong Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-4.47%2 570
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.53%41 816
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 777
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.91%29 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.47%28 317
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.08%26 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group