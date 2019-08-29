KWG : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Change Request Form

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

6 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website, or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the printed bilingual version of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the electronic version of the Corporate Communications through t he Company's website instead of in printed form but (i) for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communicatio n; or (ii) would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will upon written request se nd the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. Please make your request to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar", the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com).

With respect to all future Corporate Communications, please note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/ or means of receipt by giving reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar in writing (at the address stated above) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com) or simply completing the change request form on the reverse side (the "Change Request Form") and returning it to the Branch Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com). The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2878 7090 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記 股東：

合 景泰 富集團 控股 有限公 司（「本 公司 」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.kwggroupholdings.com及 「 披 露 易 」 網 站www.hkexnews.hk。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網站主頁 按「投資 者關係」項，或在「披露 易」網站 瀏覽本 次公 司通訊。如 閣下 已選擇 收取公 司通訊 (附 註 )的印刷 本，隨本 函附 上 閣

下本次公 司通訊 之雙語 印刷本 。

如 閣 下 已 選 擇 (或 被 視 為 已 同 意 )透 過 本 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 的 電 子 版 本 以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本 ， 但 (i)因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 接 收 本次公司 通訊時 遇到困 難; 或(ii)現欲 領取本 次公司 通訊的 印刷 本，本 公司將 在收到 閣下之 書 面要求後 寄上 本 次公司 通訊的 印刷本，

費用全免。請將 閣 下之要 求經 本公司於 香港之 股份過 戶登記 分處香港 中央證 券登記 有限公 司 (「股 份 過戶 登記 分處 」)通知本公司， 地址為香 港灣仔 皇后大 道東 183號合和中 心17M樓，或電郵 (至 enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com)。

有關日後 刊發之 公司通 訊， 閣 下有權在 合理時 間內 (為不 少於 七天)經股份 過戶登 記分處 通知 本公司， 以更改 語言版 本及 /或 收取方 式之選擇 。 閣下 可以書 面(寄送 至上述地 址)或電郵 (至 enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com)方式 經股 份過戶登 記分處 通知本 公司或 填妥

在本函背 面的變 更申請 表格（「 變 更申 請表格 」），並 使用變 更 申請表格 下方之 郵寄標 籤寄至 股份過戶 登記分 處予本 公司 (如 在香港投 寄，毋須 貼上郵 票；否 則，請 貼上適當 的郵票 )。 變更申 請表 格亦可於 本公司 網站 www.kwggroupholdings.com或 「披露 易」 網站 www.hkexnews.hk下載 。

若 閣下對 本函有 任何疑 問，請 於星期一 至五（公眾 假期除 外）上午九時 至下午 六時正，致 電本 公司熱線 電話 (852) 2878 7090 查詢。 代 表

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

主 席

孔 健 岷

謹 啟

二零一九年九月六日

附註：公司通訊乃指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務

摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

