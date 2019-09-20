KWG : PAYMENT OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN HONG KONG DOLLARS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1813)

PAYMENT OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN HONG KONG DOLLARS

On Wednesday, 28 August 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announced the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and declared the payment of an interim dividend of 32 cents in Renminbi ("RMB") per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 20 September 2019.

The Interim Dividend was declared in RMB and shall be paid in cash in Hong Kong dollars ("HKD"). The exchange rate adopted for conversion was the average exchange rates for RMB to HKD announced by the People's Bank of China for the period from Monday, 16 September 2019 to Friday, 20 September 2019, which was RMB0.90357 to HKD1.00. Accordingly, the amount of the Interim Dividend payable in HKD will be HKD0.354151 per share. The dividend warrants will be distributed to the Shareholders on or around Thursday, 16 January 2020.

By Order of the Board

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which Mr. KONG Jianmin (Chairman), Mr. KONG Jiantao, Mr. KONG Jiannan and Mr. CAI Fengjia are executive Directors; and Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo JP, Mr. TAM Chun Fai and Mr. LI Binhai are independent non-executive Directors.