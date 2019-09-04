Log in
KWG : Unaudited Operating Statistics for August 2019

0
09/04/2019

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1813)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'' and the ''Directors'' respectively) of KWG Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group''), together with its joint ventures and associates, for August 2019 as follows.

For August 2019, the pre-sales value of the Group and its joint ventures and associates amounted to RMB6,171 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.1%. The pre-sales area of the Group and its joint ventures and associates amounted to approximately 342,000 square meters, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.4%.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which Mr. KONG Jianmin (Chairman), Mr. KONG Jiantao, Mr. KONG Jiannan and Mr. CAI Fengjia are executive Directors; and Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo JP, Mr. TAM Chun Fai and Mr. LI Binhai are independent non-executive Directors.

KWG Property Holding Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 04:11:03 UTC
