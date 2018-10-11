Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KWG Resources Inc.: Adjourned Shareholders Meeting Terminated

10/11/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2018) -   KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG")has terminated the meeting of its shareholders which had been adjourned to 11:00 o'clock on Friday, October 12, 2018. The purpose of the adjournment was to solicit votes in favour of a special resolution to amend the Articles of Incorporation of the Company to provide its Board of Directors with authority to issue special shares. While a large majority of the shareholders voting supported the amendment, the solicitation failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority needed to pass the special resolution, and the meeting has been terminated.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture ('JV') after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc ('Bold') from Fancamp Exploration Ltd ('Fancamp'). KWG funds all JV exploration expenditures and Bold is carried for a 20% interest in KWG's interest.

KWG also owns 100% of Canada Chrome Corporation which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario.

KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas and an accelerant. KWG subsidiary, Muketi Metallurgical LP, is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The national phase filings are under review in each of those jurisdictions, save that Canada, South Africa and Kazakhstan have now each issued a Patent for the direct reduction method.

For further information, please contact:
Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@kwgresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and KWG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities that may be described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
