KWS SAAT SE

(KWS)
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Dr. Hagen Duenbostel appointed Board Spokesman of KWS for a further five years

07/03/2019 | 02:25am EDT

DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Dr. Hagen Duenbostel appointed Board Spokesman of KWS for a further five years

03.07.2019 / 08:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einbeck, July 03, 2019


Dr. Hagen Duenbostel appointed Board Spokesman of KWS for a further five years

The Supervisory Board of KWS SAAT SE has appointed Dr. Hagen Duenbostel as a member of the Executive Board and Board Spokesman for a further five years effective from January 1, 2020.

"Dr. Hagen Duenbostel has played a key role in shaping the company's development in his 17 years on the Executive Board. We're delighted to continue down our successful path with him," said Dr. Drs. h.c. Andreas J. Büchting, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, following the Supervisory Board's decision.

Duenbostel holds a doctorate in business management and has been a member of KWS' Executive Board since 2003. He was appointed Board Spokesman in 2015. The 49-year-old has special responsibility for Corn North and South America, Corn China/Asia, Strategy, Compliance, and Governance & Risk Management.

About KWS*
KWS is one of the world's leading plant breeding companies. In the fiscal year 2017/18 more than 5,000 employees in 70 countries generated net sales of EUR 1,068 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 133 million. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for more than 160 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, rapeseed and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to increase farmers' yields and to improve resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested almost EUR 200 million last fiscal year in research and development.
* All figures exclude the companies carried at equity AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC., AGRELIANT GENETICS INC. and KENFENG - KWS SEEDS CO., LTD.
For more information: www.kws.com. Follow us on Twitter(R) at https://twitter.com/KWS_Group.

Contact:
Sina Barnkothe
Expert Corporate Communications
Phone +49-5561-311-1783
sina.barnkothe@kws.com

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
www.kws.de
 

 


03.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5561 311-0
Fax: +49 (0)5561 311-322
E-mail: info@kws.com
Internet: www.kws.de
ISIN: DE0007074007
WKN: 707400
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 835291

 
End of News DGAP News Service

835291  03.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
