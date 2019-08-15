Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KWS Saat SE    KWS   DE0007074007

KWS SAAT SE

(KWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS receives approval in France for high-yielding winter rapeseed varieties with new resistance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Product Launch
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS receives approval in France for high-yielding winter rapeseed varieties with new resistance

15.08.2019 / 09:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einbeck (Germany), 14 August 2019


Adelmo KWS and Feliciano KWS, two high-yielding winter rapeseed varieties that are resistant to fungal infection caused by Phoma, are now available in France for the 2019/2020 sowing season.

KWS has obtained approval in France for two innovative winter rapeseed varieties. Both offer high yields and great resistance to fungal infection caused by Phoma. Infection with the Phoma fungus can result in heavy losses of yield in rapeseed cultivation.

"Following long and intensive research and development work, we're now delighted to offer Adelmo KWS and Feliciano KWS, two varieties with very high resistance to Phoma as well as top-class yield," said José Manuel Bustos, Head of Business Unit Cereals at KWS.

Of the 30 varieties tested by France's national approval authorities, the two KWS varieties ranked among the top 3 in terms of resistance to infection. Feliciano KWS exhibited the lowest intensity of Phoma infection in the tests. The newly approved varieties are therefore well suited for locations where there is a high risk from fungi.

With a cultivation area of around 1.2 million hectares, France is one of the key regions for growing winter rapeseed in Europe. The newly approved varieties will help KWS strengthen its market position moving ahead (current market share: 17%).

Phoma - a fungus to be taken seriously

Phoma is a fungus that infects rapeseed stands, usually in the fall. Apart from the leaves, the fungus infects the root crown, from where it spreads to the stems. It decreases the transport of nutrients and water through the plants' pathways. Typical symptoms, which can be seen on the stem and root crown, are a black coloration and, in the later stage, the formation of spore carriers.


About KWS*
KWS is one of the world's leading plant breeding companies. In the fiscal year 2017/18 more than 5,000 employees in 70 countries generated net sales of EUR 1,068 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 133 million. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for more than 160 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, rapeseed and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to increase farmers' yields and to improve resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested approximately EUR 200 million last fiscal year in research and development.
* All indications excluding the results from the companies accounted for using the equity method AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC., AGRELIANT GENETICS INC. and KENFENG - KWS SEEDS CO., LTD.

For more information: www.kws.com. Follow us on Twitter(R) at https://twitter.com/KWS_Group.

Contact:
Peter Vogt
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49-30 209136-217
investor.relations@kws.com

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
http://www.kws.com


15.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5561 311-0
Fax: +49 (0)5561 311-322
E-mail: info@kws.com
Internet: www.kws.de
ISIN: DE0007074007
WKN: 707400
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858117

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858117  15.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KWS SAAT SE
03:15aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS receives approval in France for high-yielding winte..
EQ
07/30KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS launches six new hybrid corn varieties in the Brazi..
EQ
07/03KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : Dr. Hagen Duenbostel appointed Board Spokesman of KWS f..
EQ
07/02KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS changes legal form
EQ
06/19KWS SAAT : is making a start in the vegetable seeds business and acquires Pop Vr..
EQ
06/19KWS SAAT SE : Entry into the vegetable seeds business: KWS acquires Pop Vriend S..
EQ
05/16KWS SAAT : well on track after the first nine month 2018/2019 - Annual forecast ..
EQ
05/13KWS SAAT SE : quaterly earnings release
03/22KWS SAAT SE : BONUS ISSUE: 4 new shares for 1 existing share
FA
03/21KWS SAAT : to implement share split on March 22, 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 106 M
EBIT 2019 132 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 13,0 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 1 997 M
Chart KWS SAAT SE
Duration : Period :
KWS Saat SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWS SAAT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 64,33  €
Last Close Price 60,60  €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hagen Duenbostel Chief Executive Officer
Andreas J. Büchting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Bolduan Member-Supervisory Board
Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser Member-Supervisory Board
Marie Theres Schnell Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWS SAAT SE17.12%2 225
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-8.51%9 804
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC38.38%3 152
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.25.49%1 611
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS12.29%981
BAYWA AG18.20%968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group