DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KWS SAAT SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KWS SAAT SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
04.02.2019 / 10:56
KWS SAAT SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019
German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: October 23, 2019
German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: February 26, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 26, 2019
German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/
