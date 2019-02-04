Log in
KWS SAAT SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KWS SAAT SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KWS SAAT SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2019 / 10:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KWS SAAT SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 23, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: February 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 26, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/


04.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772137  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
