KWS SAAT SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2019 / 10:56

KWS SAAT SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: October 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 23, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/ Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: February 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 26, 2019 German: https://www.kws.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

