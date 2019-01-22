DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback program

22.01.2019 / 12:15

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / 1st Interim Announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement

In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019, KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,576 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December 19, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Datum Total number of Average stock Volume (EUR) shares bought back market prize (EUR) (number) January 14, 2019 236 281.4110 66,412.9960 January 15, 2019 270 288.5630 77,912.0100 January 16, 2019 220 294.5227 64,794.9940 January 17, 2019 446 296.9417 132,435.9982 January 18, 2019 404 298.9282 120,766.9928 In total 1,576 293.3522 462,322.9910

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http:// www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, January 22, 2019

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board