KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information
KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / 1st Interim Announcement
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim
Announcement
KWS SAAT SE / share buyback
In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,576 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
19, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The
share buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. The sole purpose of acquiring
the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within
the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Datum
|Total number of
|Average stock
|Volume (EUR)
|
|shares bought back
|market prize (EUR)
|
|
|(number)
|
|
|January 14, 2019
|236
|281.4110
|66,412.9960
|January 15, 2019
|270
|288.5630
|77,912.0100
|January 16, 2019
|220
|294.5227
|64,794.9940
|January 17, 2019
|446
|296.9417
|132,435.9982
|January 18, 2019
|404
|298.9282
|120,766.9928
|
|
|
|
|In total
|1,576
|293.3522
|462,322.9910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://
www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.
The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).
Einbeck, January 22, 2019
KWS SAAT SE
The Executive Board
22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de