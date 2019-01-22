Log in
News Summary

KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

01/22/2019 | 06:20am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback program
22.01.2019 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / 1st Interim Announcement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback

In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019, KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,576 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December 19, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 and the daily volumeweighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Datum Total number of Average stock Volume (EUR)
shares bought back market prize (EUR)
(number)
January 14, 2019 236 281.4110 66,412.9960
January 15, 2019 270 288.5630 77,912.0100
January 16, 2019 220 294.5227 64,794.9940
January 17, 2019 446 296.9417 132,435.9982
January 18, 2019 404 298.9282 120,766.9928
In total 1,576 293.3522 462,322.9910

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http:// www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, January 22, 2019

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board


22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768415  22.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
