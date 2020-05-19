Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA    KWS   DE0007074007

KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA

(KWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS narrows guidance after a successful third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS narrows guidance after a successful third quarter

19.05.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einbeck, May 19, 2020

KWS narrows guidance after a successful third quarter

Spring sowing season business largely completed - Strong increase in net sales and EBITDA in the first nine months of 2019/2020 - Growth in all product segments - Net sales and EBIT margin for the year now expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range

The KWS Group (ISIN: DE0007074007) increased its net sales by 18.0% to ?1,012.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019/2020. Organic growth was 10%. EBITDA improved significantly to ?247.4 (210.6) million, while EBIT rose to ?184.3 (173.1) million. Earnings per share increased to ?4.18 (3.88).

Global business activity was impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic in the third quarter. Despite these challenging conditions, the KWS Group managed to supply farmers with seed in good time for the spring sowing season.

"KWS' top priority is to protect its employees' health. We therefore took prompt and extensive measures at our global locations based on or even exceeding the recommendations and directives of the national and international health authorities," stated Eva Kienle, Chief Financial Officer of KWS. "At the same time, we maintained all key production and logistics processes so as to ensure that farmers were supplied with seed during this critical phase."

Notwithstanding the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the KWS Group increased its net sales in the first nine months of the fiscal year by 18% to ?1,012.5 million. The earlier start of sowing in some regions had a positive effect compared to the previous year.

The KWS Group's operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 17.5% to ?247.4 (210.6) million. Including noncash effects as part of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of Pop Vriend Seeds, EBIT rose by 6.5% to ?184.3 (173.1) million.

A significantly increased gross profit was partly offset by higher functional costs for research & development as well as for sales and administration. The other operating result was negatively impacted, among other things, by charges related to currency hedging instruments. In the previous year, there was also a positive effect from income from the sale of shares in KWS Potato B.V. and from receivables management activities.

Net financial income/expenses was ?6.0 (9.8) million and thus down from the previous year, mainly due to a fall in the interest result to ? -13.2 (-7.3) million. Net income from equity-accounted companies increased to ?19.1 (17.2) million.

Income taxes totaled ? -52.3 (-54.8) million. The result was net income for the period of ?137.9 (128.1) million or ?4.18 (3.88) per share.

Overview of the key figures

In ? million 1st - 3rd quarter of 2019/2020 1st - 3rd quarter of 2018/2019 +/-
Net sales 1,012.5 857.7 18.0%
EBITDA 247.4 210.6 17.5%
Operating income (EBIT) 184.3 173.1 6.5%
Net financial income/expenses 6.0 9.8 -38.8%
Result of ordinary activities 190.2 182.9 4.0%
Taxes 52.3 54.8 -4.6%
Net income for the period 137.9 128.1 7.7%
Earnings per share (?) 4.18 3.88 7.7%
 

* Earnings per share for the previous period have been adjusted to reflect the share split (1:5)

Business performance of the segments

The Corn Segment posted an increase in net sales of around 6% to ?607.4 (575.4) million in the first nine months. Business in Europe benefited, among other things, from an earlier sowing season compared to the previous year, as well as higher demand in France, Turkey and Southeastern Europe. In North America (joint venture AgReliant), net sales increased slightly on the back of good growth in corn seed sales, although there was a decline in soybean seed business. Aided by a positive market environment, sales volumes grew significantly in Brazil and Argentina; however, negative exchange rate effects reduced the net sales figure in euros. In China, net sales were at the level of the previous year, despite the restrictions to business operations due to COVID-19. The segment's income improved to ?79.7 (73.9) million.

Net sales in the Sugarbeet Segment in the first nine months rose by around 11% to ?372.4 (335.1) million. In the previous year, a later sowing season in some regions resulted in a shift in net sales and earnings to the fourth quarter. The successful launch of CONVISO(R) SMART, an innovative system for controlling weeds that is now available in 24 countries, had a positive impact in the period under review. On the other hand, there was a negative impact from the reduction in sugarbeet acreage in the EU 27 and in Eastern Europe. The segment's income rose sharply to ?156.9 (143.6) million.

Net sales at the Cereals Segment rose in the first nine months by 13.5% to ?177.3 (156.3) million. That increase is mainly attributable to successful rye seed business, which benefited from the relatively stable yields hybrid rye delivers in the dry summer conditions in core markets, as well as from good commodity prices. Rye is relatively drought-tolerant compared to other cereals. The segment's income improved to ?47.4 (42.6) million due to higher contribution margins from rye business.

The Vegetables Segment, which includes the business activities of the vegetable seed producer Pop Vriend Seeds acquired effective July 1, 2019, made a significant contribution of ?65.0 million to the KWS Group's increase in net sales in the first nine months. Its business in the third quarter also benefited from large demand for spinach seed in North America. Moreover, sales of spinach and bean seed were increasingly buoyant in Europe. The segment's income (before acquisition-related effects) was ?23.4 million. Including non-cash effects as part of the purchase price allocation from the sale of inventories that were taken over and remeasured at fair value (? -8.6 million) and from amortization of intangible assets (? -16.4 million), the segment's income was ? -1.6 million.

Net sales in the Corporate Segment totaled ?3.4 (3.2) million. They are mainly generated from the company's farms. Since all cross-segment costs for the KWS Group's central functions and basic research expenditure are charged to the Corporate Segment, its income is usually negative. The costs consolidated in this segment increased in particular as a result of higher personnel costs as part of the reorganization project GLOBE and due to charges related to instruments used to hedge foreign currency risks. The segment's income was ? -81.6 (-67.3) million. In the previous year, there was also a positive effect on the segment's income from the sale of shares in KWS Potato B.V. and from receivables management activities.

The difference from the KWS Group's statement of comprehensive income and segment reporting is due to the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and is summarized for the key indicators of net sales and EBIT in the reconciliation table below:

Reconciliation table

In ? million Segments Reconciliation KWS Group1
Net sales 1,125.5 -213.0 1,012.5
EBIT 200.8 -16.6 184.3
 

1 Excluding the shares of the equity-accounted companies

Guidance narrowed for the 2019/2020 fiscal year

The KWS Group now expects it will post results at the upper end of the range it has forecast for net sales (8% to 12%) and for the EBIT margin (11% to 13%).

The guidance does not include non-cash effects as part of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of Pop Vriend Seeds. They result from the sale of inventories that were taken over and remeasured at fair value (anticipated effect in the current fiscal year: around ? -10 million) and from amortization of intangible assets (around ? -22 million). The KWS Group expects its EBITDA to be significantly up over the previous year.

The measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have only a slight impact on the KWS Group's earnings in the current fiscal year. However, the potential impact on the new 2020/2021 financial year beginning on July 1, 2020 dampen the KWS Group's growth expectations.

Additional information

A conference call & webcast for analysts and investors with Eva Kienle (CFO) will be held at 10.00 am CEST. Further information on this event is available at www.kws.com/investors.

About KWS*
KWS is one of the world's leading plant breeding companies. In fiscal 2018/2019, more than 5,500 employees in 70 countries generated net sales of ?1.1 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ?150 million. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for more than 160 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, vegetables, rapeseed and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to continuously improve yield for farmers and plants' resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested around ?200 million last fiscal year in research and development.
* All figures excluding the shares of the equity-accounted companies AGRELIANT GENETICS LLC., AGRELIANT GENETICS INC. and KENFENG - KWS SEEDS CO., LTD.

More information: www.kws.de. Follow us on Twitter(R) at https://twitter.com/KWS_Group.

Contacts:>

Peter Vogt
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49-30 816914-490
peter.vogt@kws.com		 Martin Heistermann
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49-30 816914-341
martin.heistermann@kws.com 		Sina Barnkothe
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49-5561 311-1783
sina.barnkothe@kws.com
 

 


19.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5561 311-0
Fax: +49 (0)5561 311-322
E-mail: info@kws.com
Internet: www.kws.de
ISIN: DE0007074007
WKN: 707400
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1050157

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1050157  19.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
01:05aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS narrows guidance after a successful third quarter
EQ
05/14KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
04/22KWS SAAT : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
04/03KWS SAAT : Kepler Chevreux sticks Neutral
MD
02/26KWS SAAT : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
02/25KWS SAAT : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/25KWS SAAT : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
02/25KWS SAAT : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/25KWS SAAT : Kepler Chevreux remains Neutral
MD
02/25KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS increases net sales sharply in the first half of 20..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 237 M
EBIT 2020 148 M
Net income 2020 95,8 M
Debt 2020 460 M
Yield 2020 1,19%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 1 845 M
Chart KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 65,00 €
Last Close Price 56,00 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hagen Duenbostel Chief Executive Officer
Andreas J. Büchting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Bolduan Member-Supervisory Board
Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser Member-Supervisory Board
Marie Theres Schnell Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-2.95%2 011
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.3.83%35 390
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.2.60%21 002
CORTEVA INC0.00%17 040
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED1.65%10 170
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.00%7 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group