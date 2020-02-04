KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 3rd Interim Announcement

-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from January 27, 2020 up to and including January 31, 2020, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 16,478 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 9, 2020 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 15, 2020. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 27, 2020 up to and including January 31, 2020, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average stock market prize (EUR) Volume (EUR) January 27, 2020 3,656 55.9697 204,625.2232 January 28, 2020 2,612 56.0553 146,416.4436 January 29, 2020 2,784 56.2232 156,525.3888 January 30, 2020 3,775 55.9273 211,125.5575 January 31, 2020 3,651 55.9525 204,282.5775 In total 16,478 56.0126 922,975.1906

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 9, 2020 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 46,575 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 4, 2020

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner