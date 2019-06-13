Log in
KYNC Reaches an Agreement to Acquire Setup Globe LLC, Company Expects Revenues of $3 Million in 2019 and 300 percent Growth in 2020

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, NY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC: KYNC) Board of Directors announced today that the new acting CEO Phil Sands has reached a final agreement to acquire the company Setup Globe, LLC. The company specializes in business strategies, staffing, recruiting, IT consultation and software development. The company is projected to generate 3 million in revenue in 2019 and is expected to increase revenues to $10 million in 2020. The President of Setup Globe LLC, Mr. Clement “CJ” Scantlebury says that he is very excited to be on board and he wants to add value and play a strong role inside of KYNC.

Mr. Sands is also in negotiations with a Private Equity firm to provide capital for KYNC and its operating subsidiary companies which will add capital to their business and increase the company’s revenue potential. Information on additional acquired businesses in Health and Wellness and Equipment Leasing will be forthcoming in the coming weeks with revenue projections and industry focus.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a holding company of diverse companies with a focus in sustainable agriculture, nutraceuticals, and alternative energy. KYN Capital Group, Inc. also offers technical services geared for protection in corporate computing and security applications for cloud http://kyncapitalgroup.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. KYN Capital disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information:
Phil Sands, CEO 
KYN Capital Group, Inc. 
535 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor 
New York, NY 10017 
Email info@kyncapitalgroupinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
