KYOCERA : to Acquire 100% Ownership of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a Germany-based Manufacturer of Advanced Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its Germany-based
European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH has concluded an
agreement with H.C. Starck GmbH to acquire 100% of the shares of its
subsidiary H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics
manufacturing and sales company based in Selb, Germany. H.C. Starck
Ceramics will join Kyocera Group and begin operations in spring 2019,
subject to regulatory approval*1.
Acquisition Background and Objectives
Since its establishment in 1959, Kyocera has provided components for a
wide range of markets including industrial equipment, communications
devices, medical devices, and renewable energy equipment, and has
supported the development of numerous other industries by utilizing
technology cultivated over many years of research, development, and
manufacturing of fine ceramics.
In recent years, while Kyocera has been making investments to increase
production capacity of fine ceramic components in Japan and the U.S.,
the company currently does not have facilities to manufacture fine
ceramic components in Europe. By using manufacturing assets gained in
the H.C. Starck Ceramics acquisition, Kyocera will be able to respond
quickly to clients in Europe, satisfying growing market demand for fine
ceramic components used in industrial machinery.
H.C. Starck Ceramics was founded in 1985 as “Hutschenreuther Technische
Keramik” and became part of the H.C. Starck Group in 2001. H.C. Starck
Ceramics possesses reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC*2)
processing technology – a new technology for Kyocera – which enables
production of high rigidity, large complex shaped materials. The newly
acquired company also brings highly efficient production equipment using
cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Through the acquisition of H.C. Starck Ceramics, which brings with it
fine ceramic manufacturing assets in Europe, production lineup, and
innovative technologies, Kyocera aims to further expand its fine ceramic
business globally.
|
|
Overview of H.C. Starck Cermics GmbH
|
|
Company name
|
|
H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH
|
CEO
|
|
Dr.-Ing. Carsten Russner
|
Established
|
|
1985
|
Location
|
|
Selb, Bayern, Germany
|
Business summary
|
|
Manufacturing and sales of advanced ceramic components
|
Employees
|
|
213 (as of January 31, 2019)
|
|
*1
|
|
Closing of the acquisition is subject to completion of regulatory
filings and obtainment of approvals from
|
|
|
administrative authorities, which are necessary under anti-trust and
investment related regulations etc. in relevant countries.
|
*2
|
|
The reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC) is a type of ceramics
without changing dimension when fired.
|
