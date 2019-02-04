KYOCERA : to Acquire 100% Ownership of Van Aerden Group BV, a European-based Manufacturer of Pneumatic Tools

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its subsidiary,
Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc., a U.S. pneumatic and cordless
power tool manufacturing and sales company based in Cincinnati, Ohio,
has concluded an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Van Aerden
Group BV, a European pneumatic tool manufacturing and sales company. In
addition to manufacturing pneumatic tools and related products, Van
Aerden Group sells power tools under multiple brands, including Senco,
as a distributor.
Effective March 1, 2019, Van Aerden Group BV will be renamed Kyocera
Aerfast Europe BV. With the manufacturing and sales assets brought by
this acquisition, Kyocera aims to strengthen its pneumatic tool business
in Europe.
Acquisition Background and Objectives
In recent years,
Kyocera has expanded its tool business by diversifying from its core
line of industrial metal processing tools. It entered the pneumatic tool
business in Northern Europe and Germany in 2011 through the acquisition
of the Unimerco Group (now: Kyocera
Unimerco A/S). In 2017, Kyocera acquired Senco Holdings, Inc. (now Kyocera
Senco Industrial Tools, Inc.), known for its broad range of
high-quality pneumatic and cordless power tools in the U.S., the world’s
largest market for nailers.
Van Aerden Group manufactures the Aerfast brand of pneumatic tools,
including nailers and staplers, with sales operations in more than 10
European countries. Van Aerden Group has already built a strong
collaborative relationship with Kyocera as an important European
distributor for Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools since August, 2017.
|
Overview of Van Aerden Group
|
Company name
|
|
Van Aerden Group BV
|
CEO
|
|
Jean-Marie Huybrechs
|
Established
|
|
1926
|
Headquarters
|
|
Amsterdam, the Netherlands
|
Business
|
|
Manufacturing and sales of pneumatic tools and related products
|
Employees
|
|
214 (as of January 31, 2019)
|
About
KYOCERA
Kyocera
Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/),
the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in
1959 as a producer of fine
ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these
engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other
technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of semiconductor
packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices,
solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones.
During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated net
sales totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. US$14.9 billion). Kyocera
appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics
and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list
of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.
