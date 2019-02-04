Log in
KYOCERA : to Acquire 100% Ownership of Van Aerden Group BV, a European-based Manufacturer of Pneumatic Tools

02/04/2019

Acquisition will expand Kyocera’s global pneumatic tool business

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its subsidiary, Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc., a U.S. pneumatic and cordless power tool manufacturing and sales company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has concluded an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Van Aerden Group BV, a European pneumatic tool manufacturing and sales company. In addition to manufacturing pneumatic tools and related products, Van Aerden Group sells power tools under multiple brands, including Senco, as a distributor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005052/en/

Pneumatic nailers and nails (Photo: Business Wire)

Pneumatic nailers and nails (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective March 1, 2019, Van Aerden Group BV will be renamed Kyocera Aerfast Europe BV. With the manufacturing and sales assets brought by this acquisition, Kyocera aims to strengthen its pneumatic tool business in Europe.

Acquisition Background and Objectives
In recent years, Kyocera has expanded its tool business by diversifying from its core line of industrial metal processing tools. It entered the pneumatic tool business in Northern Europe and Germany in 2011 through the acquisition of the Unimerco Group (now: Kyocera Unimerco A/S). In 2017, Kyocera acquired Senco Holdings, Inc. (now Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc.), known for its broad range of high-quality pneumatic and cordless power tools in the U.S., the world’s largest market for nailers.

Van Aerden Group manufactures the Aerfast brand of pneumatic tools, including nailers and staplers, with sales operations in more than 10 European countries. Van Aerden Group has already built a strong collaborative relationship with Kyocera as an important European distributor for Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools since August, 2017.

Overview of Van Aerden Group

Company name   Van Aerden Group BV
CEO Jean-Marie Huybrechs
Established 1926
Headquarters Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Business Manufacturing and sales of pneumatic tools and related products

Employees

  214 (as of January 31, 2019)
 

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. US$14.9 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 643 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 107 B
Finance 2019 709 B
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 20,42
P/E ratio 2020 15,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 2 279 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Robert E. Whisler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYOCERA CORP13.59%20 803
KEYENCE CORPORATION7.13%63 584
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.55%41 733
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.26%41 683
NIDEC CORPORATION10.06%35 577
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.39%33 146
