KYOCERA CORP

(6971)
KYOCERA : to Acquire Advanced Ceramic Business of Germany-based Friatec GmbH

05/29/2019

Acquisition strengthens Kyocera’s production and sales infrastructure in Europe

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH will acquire the advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH (“Friatec”), a manufacturer and seller of ceramic and plastic components based in Mannheim, Germany through a newly established subsidiary. Friatec has over 150 years of experience in ceramics innovation dating back to its founding in 1863.

Headquarters of Friatec GmbH in Mannheim (Photo: Business Wire)

The operations will be transferred to the subsidiary Kyocera Fineceramics Solutions GmbH in autumn 2019*.

Acquisition Background and Objectives

Since its founding in 1959, Kyocera has provided advanced ceramic components for a wide range of markets, including industrial machinery, information devices, medical devices, and environmental preservation / renewable energy equipment. The company has supported various industries by utilizing technologies cultivated through its research, development, and production of fine ceramics.

In April 2019, Kyocera acquired H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH (now: Kyocera Fineceramics Precision GmbH), a Germany-based company specializing in non-oxide fine ceramic components. The acquisition gave Kyocera its first fine ceramic manufacturing facility in Europe, strategically positioning the company to meet rising demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery.

By subsequently acquiring Friatec’s ceramic business, including its main lineup of oxide and metallized ceramic components and a European manufacturing facility capable of producing these products, Kyocera will be able to offer customers comprehensive service through local production and sales. Kyocera also aims to further expand its fine ceramic business by strengthening its capabilities for developing and supplying prototypes with short delivery times.

 

Overview of Friatec GmbH

Company name   Friatec GmbH
Representatives

Chairman: Fausto Bejarano
Managing Director: Dr. Amin Haghjoo

Established 1863
Location Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Employees involved in business to be succeeded   301 (as of March 31, 2019)

* Closing of the acquisition is subject to completion of regulatory filings and obtainment of approvals from administrative authorities, which are necessary under anti-trust and investment related regulations etc. in relevant countries.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. USD14.6 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine’s 2019 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.


© Business Wire 2019
