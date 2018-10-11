KYOCERA : to Build New Manufacturing Plant in Kanagawa, Japan for Conductive and Insulation Pastes

Log in
10/11/2018 | 07:08am CEST

This news release is intended for media purposes, and is current of the date of publication. Information is subject to change without notice.

October 11, 2018


Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) today announced that it has started construction of a new manufacturing facility on the premises of its Kawasaki manufacturing complex in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The new facility will allow Kyocera to increase its production capacity by 50% for conductive and insulation pastes utilized in applications ranging from semiconductors and digital devices to automotive electronics and energy products.
The new facility will increase the plant's total production capacity for various pastes including silver (Ag) paste, as demand is expected to grow in the automotive market. Kyocera began construction in October and plans to open the facility in April 2020.

The Kawasaki manufacturing complex has produced both conductive and insulation pastes for electronic components and semiconductors since it began operations in 1962. Many of the high thermal-conductivity pastes the plant produces are supplied to the power device market, which has grown rapidly in recent years. In addition to the pastes, the manufacturing complex has produced insulating varnishes through a proprietary combination of resin-synthesizing and insulating-material technologies. The plant's insulating varnishes are widely used for electrical components such as motors and transformers found in consumer appliances.


Details of the New Plant
Name Kyocera Corporation Kawasaki Plant, New Primary Facility
Location Premises of Kyocera's Kanagawa Kawasaki Plant
9-2 Chidori-cho, Kawasaki-ku Kawasaki Kanagawa 210-0865 Japan
Total investment Approximately 2.6 billion yen (23.1 million USD)
Building area 1,603 m2　(steel frame construction with 4 stories)
Total floor space 6,144 m2
Construction plan Construction Start：October 2018
Manufacturing Start (Planned)：April 2020
Main products Conductive and insulation pastes
First-year
production plan 		Approximately 3.2 billion yen (from April 2020 through March 2021）

Disclaimer

Kyocera Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 05:07:06 UTC
