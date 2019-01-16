KYOCERA : to Purchase Major Assets of U.S.-based Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its U.S.
headquarters, Kyocera International, Inc., has finalized an agreement
with Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc. (herein “Renovis”), a
U.S.-based orthopedic and spinal medical device manufacturer and
developer, to purchase the major assets of Renovis’ business operations
relating to artificial joint and spinal products.
The assets will be transferred into a new California-based company
wholly owned by Kyocera International, Inc., to be named Kyocera Medical
Technologies, Inc., in March 2019.
Background and Overview
Kyocera currently manufactures
medical products, including artificial joints and dental implants,
primarily for the Japanese market. The U.S. orthopedic implant market
totals approximately US$20 billion, representing about 60% of the global
market, with continued growth expected.* To grow internationally,
Kyocera obtained U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its artificial hip joints
and began selling them in the U.S. in 2017.
Renovis, founded in 2009, is a market leader in 3D-printed implants, and
has developed a broad portfolio of innovative products for the U.S.
market, serving the needs of orthopedic, neurological, and trauma
surgeons. Renovis has experienced steady growth since its inception and
has continued to develop and commercialize a wide range of products
manufactured using its Tesera Trabecular Technology, a proprietary
implant surface structure made using additive manufacturing. In
addition, Renovis has developed an advanced bearing surface technology
for joint replacement products. Kyocera’s global strength and expansive
research and development capabilities will accelerate the growth of
these valuable technologies.
Kyocera plans to expand its U.S. medical equipment business through this
asset purchase. The newly established company will develop high
value-added products that improve patient health and quality of life
through synergies between Kyocera’s proprietary technologies and those
purchased from Renovis.
* Based on third-party research as of December 2018


Overview of Renovis

Company name


Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc.

Location


Headquarters: Redlands, California, U.S.A.
Development
center: Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

President and CEO


John C. Steinmann

Employees


44 (as of December 31, 2018)

For more information about Renovis: http://www.renovis-surgical.com/
