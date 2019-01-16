Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kyocera Corp    6971   JP3249600002

KYOCERA CORP (6971)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KYOCERA : to Purchase Major Assets of U.S.-based Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 01:01am EST

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced that its U.S. headquarters, Kyocera International, Inc., has finalized an agreement with Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc. (herein “Renovis”), a U.S.-based orthopedic and spinal medical device manufacturer and developer, to purchase the major assets of Renovis’ business operations relating to artificial joint and spinal products.

The assets will be transferred into a new California-based company wholly owned by Kyocera International, Inc., to be named Kyocera Medical Technologies, Inc., in March 2019.

Background and Overview
Kyocera currently manufactures medical products, including artificial joints and dental implants, primarily for the Japanese market. The U.S. orthopedic implant market totals approximately US$20 billion, representing about 60% of the global market, with continued growth expected.* To grow internationally, Kyocera obtained U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its artificial hip joints and began selling them in the U.S. in 2017.

Renovis, founded in 2009, is a market leader in 3D-printed implants, and has developed a broad portfolio of innovative products for the U.S. market, serving the needs of orthopedic, neurological, and trauma surgeons. Renovis has experienced steady growth since its inception and has continued to develop and commercialize a wide range of products manufactured using its Tesera Trabecular Technology, a proprietary implant surface structure made using additive manufacturing. In addition, Renovis has developed an advanced bearing surface technology for joint replacement products. Kyocera’s global strength and expansive research and development capabilities will accelerate the growth of these valuable technologies.

Kyocera plans to expand its U.S. medical equipment business through this asset purchase. The newly established company will develop high value-added products that improve patient health and quality of life through synergies between Kyocera’s proprietary technologies and those purchased from Renovis.

* Based on third-party research as of December 2018

 

Overview of Renovis

Company name   Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc.
Location

Headquarters: Redlands, California, U.S.A.
Development center: Austin, Texas, U.S.A.

President and CEO John C. Steinmann
Employees   44 (as of December 31, 2018)
 

For more information about Renovis: http://www.renovis-surgical.com/

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. US$14.9 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KYOCERA CORP
01:01aKYOCERA : to Purchase Major Assets of U.S.-based Renovis Surgical Technologies, ..
BU
01/14AVX CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or..
AQ
01/03AVX : Introduces New Ultraminiature, Thin-Film Transmission Line Capacitors for ..
AQ
2018SPCG PCL : Kyocera contributes to clean environment
AQ
2018AVX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018KYOCERA : New Year's Holiday Schedule Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to..
AQ
2018NEW YEAR'S HOLIDAY SCHEDULE : Japan Operations of KYOCERA Corporation to Close D..
PU
2018AVX : Adds a New Insulator to the Industry`s Only 2.55mm-Profile IDC Series to F..
AQ
2018KYOCERA : Receives Japan's Environment Minister's Award for Record 9th Consecuti..
PU
2018KYOCERA : to Participate in Self-Driving Bus Test Project on JR East BRT Lines
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 654 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 118 B
Finance 2019 715 B
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 17,95
P/E ratio 2020 13,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 2 148 B
Chart KYOCERA CORP
Duration : Period :
Kyocera Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYOCERA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7 280  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideo Tanimoto President & Representative Director
Goro Yamaguchi Chairman
Masahiro Inagaki Senior Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Shoichi Aoki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Robert E. Whisler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYOCERA CORP10.62%19 763
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.62%59 927
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.55%38 903
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.96%38 628
NIDEC CORPORATION3.07%33 714
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.78%32 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.