Kyocera : Receives Mexico’s Highest Environmental Award for Third Consecutive Year

Kyocera has been awarded Mexico’s highest honor for environmental
protection — the national “Recognition of Environmental Excellence”
award — for the third consecutive year. Presented by Mexico’s Federal
Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA), the award recognizes
state-of-the-art environmental compliance practices at Kyocera’s
manufacturing facilities in Tijuana, Baja California, especially the
reduction of energy and water consumption. Kyocera was one of 58
companies in Mexico to receive the “Excellence” award, and one of just
seven to receive the award for three consecutive years.
This award recognizes Kyocera’s ongoing environment programs in multiple
areas including environmental management systems, social participation,
education, emergency preparedness, and emergency response. Kyocera
strives to increase water-use efficiency at its Tijuana facilities each
year as well.
Yucatan Governor Rolando Zapata Bello and other dignitaries recognized
award recipients at a ceremony in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico last month
commending the companies for their commitment to environmental
preservation and continuous improvement in resource conservation efforts.
Kyocera was also recognized this year as an enterprise leader in
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its environment-preservation
efforts by the Maquiladora Association (INDEX), Mexico’s main
maquiladora trade association.
With the corporate motto “Respect the Divine and Love People," the
entire Kyocera Group is committed to environmental management and
sustainability. Kyocera has implemented numerous programs in its
facilities worldwide to reduce its environmental footprint while also
developing eco-friendly products and packaging — including
pollution-reducing engine components, solar energy systems,
high-efficiency fuel cells, and document equipment designed with fewer
disposable parts.
San Diego-based Kyocera International, Inc. has received environmental
honors from the City of San Diego for 18 consecutive years in honor of
its recycling and other environmental efforts. In addition, global
parent Kyocera Corporation of Kyoto, Japan has received eight
consecutive Japanese Environment Minister’s Awards for ongoing efforts
to operate in harmony with our planet’s fragile ecosystems. More
information on Kyocera’s global environmental activities can be found here.
