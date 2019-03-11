Kyocera : to Showcase New Products at AAOS 2019, Including Assets from Renovis Surgical

3D-printed Acetabular Shells, New Ceramic & Poly Bearing Surfaces, 3D-printed Spine Line will be highlighted at Kyocera’s AAOS booth in Las Vegas, March 13-16

Kyocera Medical Technologies, Inc. announced today that it will exhibit its latest products and technologies at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 annual meeting, March 13-16 in Las Vegas.

Kyocera’s U.S. orthopedic market presence has expanded substantially this year with its purchase of the major assets and intellectual property portfolio of Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc., including total joint replacement, trauma and spinal fusion systems. Renovis Surgical has operated as a market leader and early innovator of additive manufacturing, including 3D metal printing, for implant systems. In combination with the broad expertise developed by Kyocera in Japan, where Kyocera ranks among the top three producers of orthopedic implant systems, these technologies will accelerate Kyocera’s goal of becoming a leader in the orthopedic implant market globally.

Technologies to be featured by Kyocera (Booth 2864) include:

Tesera Trabecular Technology® — Kyocera’s proprietary Tesera Trabecular Technology® is a highly porous structure that maximizes primary implant stability to facilitate secondary biologic fixation. Tesera® implants, which are manufactured using 3D-printing, received 510(k) clearance in 2013.

BIOCERAM AZUL® Ceramic Heads — Kyocera’s BIOCERAM AZUL ceramic heads provide ultra-low wear and are resistant to fracture and breakage. BIOCERAM AZUL heads received 510(k) clearance as part of Kyocera’s Initia® Total Hip System in November 2016.

E-MAX Acetabular Liners — Developed in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital and Cambridge Polymer Group, E-Max is an advanced bearing material designed for material strength and low wear, with vitamin E for antioxidant protection. E-MAX acetabular liners received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in June 2012.

Aquala® Acetabular Liners — This advanced bearing-surface technology provides “ceramic-like” wettability in highly crosslinked UHMWPE liners for improved wear characteristics. Developed in collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Kyocera’s Aquala technology is expected to contribute to a longer hip-implant service life by reducing wear debris up to 99 percent as compared to conventional implants. Since 2011, hip joints using Aquala technology have been used in approximately 45,000 total hip replacements worldwide, and are currently under review by the U.S. FDA, with 510(k) clearance expected in 2019.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). Kyocera develops innovation-driven businesses devoted to materials, components, devices and equipment by combining its engineered ceramics with metals and integrating them with other technologies. The company currently ranks among Japan’s top three producers of orthopedic implants by market share. During the year ended March 31, 2018, Kyocera’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. US$14.9 billion). Kyocera appears on the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

