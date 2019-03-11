Kyocera : to Showcase New Products at AAOS 2019, Including Assets from Renovis Surgical

Kyocera Medical Technologies, Inc. announced today that it will exhibit
its latest products and technologies at the American Academy of
Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 annual meeting, March 13-16 in Las Vegas.
Kyocera’s U.S. orthopedic market presence has expanded substantially
this year with its purchase of the major assets and intellectual
property portfolio of Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc., including
total joint replacement, trauma and spinal fusion systems. Renovis
Surgical has operated as a market leader and early innovator of additive
manufacturing, including 3D metal printing, for implant systems. In
combination with the broad expertise developed by Kyocera in Japan,
where Kyocera ranks among the top three producers of orthopedic implant
systems, these technologies will accelerate Kyocera’s goal of becoming a
leader in the orthopedic implant market globally.
Technologies to be featured by Kyocera (Booth 2864) include:
Tesera Trabecular Technology® — Kyocera’s proprietary Tesera
Trabecular Technology® is a highly porous structure that maximizes
primary implant stability to facilitate secondary biologic fixation.
Tesera® implants, which are manufactured using 3D-printing, received
510(k) clearance in 2013.
BIOCERAM AZUL® Ceramic Heads — Kyocera’s BIOCERAM AZUL ceramic
heads provide ultra-low wear and are resistant to fracture and breakage.
BIOCERAM AZUL heads received 510(k) clearance as part of Kyocera’s
Initia® Total Hip System in November 2016.
E-MAX Acetabular Liners — Developed in collaboration with
Massachusetts General Hospital and Cambridge Polymer Group, E-Max is an
advanced bearing material designed for material strength and low wear,
with vitamin E for antioxidant protection. E-MAX acetabular liners
received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in June 2012.
Aquala® Acetabular Liners — This advanced bearing-surface
technology provides “ceramic-like” wettability in highly crosslinked
UHMWPE liners for improved wear characteristics. Developed in
collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Kyocera’s Aquala technology
is expected to contribute to a longer hip-implant service life by
reducing wear debris up to 99 percent as compared to conventional
implants. Since 2011, hip joints using Aquala technology have been used
in approximately 45,000 total hip replacements worldwide, and are
currently under review by the U.S. FDA, with 510(k) clearance expected
in 2019.
