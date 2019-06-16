Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc.    9508   JP3246400000

KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.

(9508)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Kyushu joins study of small-scale floating LNG off Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

MELBOURNE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co agreed to back a study to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) using floating LNG vessels at small, remote gas fields that would otherwise be untapped off Australia, the project partners said on Monday.

Planning is at an early stage, with the consortium, led by Perth-based Transborders Energy, targeting first production in mid-2026 at the earliest, with capital costs expected to be around A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion), Managing Director Daein Cha said.

"Transborders' goal is to unlock stranded gas resources, develop a new LNG supply source and offer alternative LNG solutions," Transborders Chairman Jack Sato said in a statement.

Transborders hopes to complete preliminary design work on small-scale floating LNG (FLNG) with TechnipFMC and Norway's Add Energy and talks with potential owners of stranded gas resources by the end of this year.

Lining up Kyushu as a partner was key, Cha said, as the Japanese utility could be a customer for the LNG and could help the project secure access to low-cost debt finance from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

"That enhances our relative competitiveness and cost-effectiveness when compared to other projects," Cha said.

The group is looking to tap small gas fields, with reserves of between 0.5 trillion and 2 trillion cubic feet, similar to a small-scale FLNG project that Norway's Golar recently set up off Cameroon.

The Cameroon project, producing 2.4 million tonnes a year, cost about $1.2 billion.

By contrast, Royal Dutch Shell's 3.6 million tonnes a year Prelude FLNG project was estimated to have cost $17 billion.

($1 = 1.4476 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) -2.54% 16.51 Delayed Quote.-24.13%
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. -0.09% 1086 End-of-day quote.-15.49%
TECHNIPFMC -0.66% 22.74 Delayed Quote.16.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMP
05:33pJapan's Kyushu joins study of small-scale floating LNG off Australia
RE
12:03aKYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 17
AQ
05/09KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Earthquake in southwestern Japan causes no apparent dama..
AQ
05/09KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits city in southwest Japan
AQ
04/26KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : E.ON and Kyushu Electric will jointly develop offshore w..
AQ
04/24KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : E.ON and Kyuden Mirai Energy to develop wind projects in..
AQ
04/23E.ON to Partner With Kyuden Mirai on Japan Offshore Wind Sites
DJ
04/05KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Indonesia's Pertagas receives LNG from Kyushu Electric f..
RE
03/27KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/13KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Japan utility decides to scrap another old nuclear react..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 056 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 63 334 M
Debt 2020 3 092 B
Yield 2020 3,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,91
P/E ratio 2021 11,91
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capitalization 511 B
Chart KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 243  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michiaki Uriu Chairman
Masahiko Inuzuka Director & Operation Director
Haruyoshi Yamamoto Director
Akiyoshi Watanabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Akira Nakamura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-15.49%4 761
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.07%95 586
ENEL20.34%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.82%62 627
IBERDROLA27.64%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About