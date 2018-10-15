Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc.    9508   JP3246400000

KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. (9508)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kyushu Electric Power : Japan's Kyushu Elec restricts renewable energy supplies for first time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:52am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Monday it restricted third-party solar power supplies over the weekend, marking the first time a Japanese utility has curbed the use of renewable energy to avoid a sudden blackout.

The move underscores the need for the country to boost its transmission capacity between regions, to allow it take full advantage of the growth in renewable energy in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

The Fukushima disaster prompted a shift towards renewable energy, backed by mandatory preferential rates for solar, wind and other supplies.

However, the government changed regulations in 2015, allowing the old utilities, which control the country's transmission grids, to restrict supplies of renewable energy from solar or wind farms if needed to maintain grid stability.

Kyushu, Japan's fifth-biggest utility by sales said in August that the restart of a fourth nuclear reactor could lead to possible restrictions on the purchase of renewable energy.

The curtailment can be made at short notice and without having to pay compensation, however, the restrictions can only be made after first curbing hydro and fossil fuel power output or transferring excess supplies to other regions.

Solar power has grown fast on the island of Kyushu, but the unstable output during the day depends on weather patterns and can create a headache for Kyushu Electric to stabilise the grid.

Kyushu had 8.07 gigawatts of solar capacity connected to the grid at end-August, just shy of the 8.2 gigawatts that a government committee estimated in 2016 would be the maximum the utility could take without curtailment.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMP
03:52aKYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Japan's Kyushu Elec restricts renewable energy supplies ..
RE
10/13KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : goes ahead with 1st solar power production halt request
AQ
09/26KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER : Japan's nuclear reboot gathers pace, set to curtail LNG ..
RE
08/24KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Participation in South Field Energy Gas-Fired Power Proj..
PU
08/10KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : (Information)Approval of Construction Planning regarding..
PU
07/30KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Total Electricity Sales Volume in April to June 2018
PU
07/19KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : (Information)Return to Commercial Operation of Genkai Nu..
PU
07/17KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Change of Power Plant Discontinuation and Planned Suspen..
PU
06/25KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : (Information)Reapplication of Changes in Application of ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Kyushu Electric Power ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 989 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 64 242 M
Debt 2019 3 003 B
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
P/E ratio 2020 9,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 635 B
Chart KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 403  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michiaki Uriu President & Representative Director
Masayoshi Nuki Chairman
Masahiko Inuzuka Director & Operation Director
Haruyoshi Yamamoto Director
Akiyoshi Watanabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.11.77%5 661
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.90%56 974
DOMINION ENERGY-11.95%46 927
IBERDROLA-7.12%44 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 155
EXELON CORPORATION8.88%41 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.