KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.
Kyushu Electric Power : Participation in South Field Energy Gas-Fired Power Project -3rd power generation project in the USA (Equity ownership of 214MW)-

08/24/2018

Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. has participated in South Field Energy Gas-Fired Power Project in Ohio ('SFE') by acquisition of 18.1% interest in South Field Energy Partners LLC from Advanced Power.
SFE is our third power generation project in the USA following investments*1 in (i) Birdsboro Gas-Fired Power Project in Pennsylvania and (ii) Kleen Gas-Fired Power Project in Connecticut. Our equity ownership of overseas electricity generation projects has reached 1,975MW*2 with SFE.

SFE will be constructed in Ohio utilizing a gas combined-cycle generating system equipped with the state-of-art gas turbines (total output: 1,182 MW). SFE will supply electricity to the northeastern part of the USA through PJM*3.

*3 PJM(PJM Interconnection LLC)-The largest wholesale electricity market in North America

We aim to achieve equity ownership of 5,000MW*4 in overseas electricity generation projects by 2030 and we will expand overseas electricity business by developing projects mainly in Asia where electric demand is expected to increase, and also in North America and Europe.

*4 2,400MW as of the target of 2021

Disclaimer

Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 01:16:01 UTC
