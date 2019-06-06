Kyushu Railway : Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Support Fir Tree's Case for Change at JR Kyushu

Fir Tree Partners ("Fir Tree"), manager of certain funds that reported
collective beneficial ownership of approximately 6.1% of the outstanding
shares of Kyushu Railway Company ("JR Kyushu" or the “Company") (TSE
ticker 9142), today announced that both leading proxy advisory firms,
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co.
(“Glass Lewis”), have supported Fir Tree’s case for change at JR Kyushu.
ISS and Glass Lewis affirmed Fir Tree’s compelling case for change at
the Board level, citing several challenges the Company faces related to
capital allocation and the Company’s underperformance, as well as the
need for relevant, independent fresh perspectives on the Board.
ISS recommended shareholders vote FOR Fir Tree’s proposals
regarding share buybacks, creating a three-committee structure and
aggregate director compensation, as well as FOR the election of
Fir Tree’s independent nominees – Toshiya Kuroda and Keigo Kuroda – to
the JR Kyushu Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual
Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on June 21,
2019. Glass Lewis recommended voting FOR the election of all
three of Fir Tree’s independent, highly qualified nominees, Toshiya
Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J. Michael Owen, as well as FOR its
aggregate director compensation proposal.
In its report dated June 5, 2019, ISS concluded:1
-
“A vote FOR [the share repurchase of up to 16 million shares in the
coming year] is warranted because the company’s balance sheet is under
leveraged as comparted (sic) to peer companies, and the
proposal would increase capital efficiency.”
-
“The central issue in this contest is capital allocation. JR Kyushu is
a company with heavy exposure to real estate (yet, no net debt) that
the market values at low multiples vs. peers with relatively similar
business profiles...”
-
“A vote FOR [a board structure with three committees] is recommended
because…switching to a three-committee system should increase
transparency and accountability particularly to non-Japanese
shareholders who often have a hard time in understanding
Japan-specific board structures and corporate governance practices.”
-
“[W]e note that both Toshiya Kuroda and Keigo Kuroda bring real estate
and capital allocation experience, while [Toshiya] Kuroda also brings
public board experience…Given how critical real estate is for the
company, this appears as a reasonable solution to ensure proper
evaluation of capital allocation alternatives by independent members
of the board.”
In its report dated June 5, 2019, Glass Lewis concluded:
-
“… [W]e believe Fir Tree's core case for board-level change at Kyushu
is ultimately more persuasive than the Company's public rebuttal,
to-date. In particular, we believe Fir Tree's materials fairly
establish that Kyushu is clearly undervalued relative to its closest
peers and that the Company has routinely generated less value for
investors over any meaningful period since listing. Perhaps more
importantly, on a forward-looking basis, there is clearly material
market apprehension around Kyushu's capital intensive medium-term
growth plan, which appears to involve a substantial degree of
investment but very little in the way of measurable growth or more
granular accountability.”
-
“Given the paucity of disclosure around Kyushu's real estate assets,
growth strategy and M&A plans, we believe the proposed election of the
Fir Tree nominees appears to represent more favorable upside than
support for Kyushu's new nominees.”
-
“(I)nvestors have been provided the opportunity to elect what we
consider to be three new, credible directors…We expect this
reconstituted board -- supported by substantially greater real estate
expertise -- would be more open to discussing alternative strategies
the existing directors have seemed to resist, including by advocating
for increased transparency around the Company's real estate portfolio
and exercising more circumspect and informed oversight of Kyushu's
peer-leading capital expenditure programs.”
Aaron Stern, Managing Director and Partner at Fir Tree, stated: “ISS and
Glass Lewis have clearly and rightfully recognized that change is needed
at JR Kyushu. Both proxy advisory firms’ reports agree with our argument
that the Company’s Board requires independent oversight and relevant
real estate, investment and investor communications experience to
successfully execute on its strategy and create even greater value for
shareholders. With these changes, we believe that JR Kyushu can fully
realize its potential. We urge shareholders to vote for our three highly
qualified nominees – Toshiya Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J. Michael Owen –
as well as our share buyback proposal, three-committee structure
proposal and director compensation proposals.”
“Notably, ISS’s report underscores the importance of addressing the
Company’s capital allocation issues by recommending shareholders support
Fir Tree’s share buyback proposal. A 10% share buyback has the potential
to correct the material decline in Return on Equity projected in the
Company’s Medium-Term Business plan, especially given the Company’s
depressed valuation and that the conditions for a share repurchase are
very favorable right now with JR Kyushu’s cost of debt close to zero.
While ISS did not recommend shareholders vote for our nominee J. Michael
Owen, we strongly believe that Mr. Owen brings important communications
and investor relations expertise focused squarely on the real estate
industry to the Board.”
“We encourage all shareholders to visit our www.ABetterWayforJRK.com
for more information on our nominees and proposals.”
The 2019 Annual Meeting is quickly approaching
and we encourage fellow JR Kyushu shareholders to vote FOR the following
Shareholder Proposals:
# 7 – Approve Purchase of Own Shares (10% share buyback).
# 8 – Amend Articles of Incorporation (Change to a Three Committee
Structure).
# 9 – Appoint Directors Toshiya Justin Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J.
Michael Owen.
# 10 – Appoint Directors Toshiya Justin Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J.
Michael Owen.
# 11 – Approve Adoption of Restricted-Share Compensation to be received
by Directors.
# 12 – Approve Details of the Compensation to be received by Outside
Directors (to ensure that compensation doesn’t decline if the number of
independent “outside” directors increases).
Since JR Kyushu proposed two additional Board members this year but did
not expand the number of Board seats, shareholders that vote in favor of
Fir Tree’s nominees need to vote against two Board nominees in Company
Proposal #2 to ensure that shareholders only vote in favor of a total of
12 Board members. Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders cast
votes against management nominees Toshihide Ichikawa and Shinji Asatsuma
and ISS has recommended that shareholders cast votes against Koji
Toshima. Based on ISS and Glass Lewis’s
reports, we recommend shareholders vote AGAINST management nominees
Toshihide Ichikawa, Shinji Asatsuma and Koji Toshima.
Based on JR Kyushu’s Notice of the 32nd Annual Meeting, votes
may be received up to 5:30pm JST on June 20th. However,
the deadline for non-Japan holders may be significantly earlier, with
some custodians’ voting deadlines falling as soon as June 7th.
Fir Tree urges all shareholders to check with their brokers to
determine their specific deadline to ensure that their votes will count.
For a detailed presentation outlining Fir Tree’s proposals and rationale
for such proposals, in addition to other information, please visit www.ABetterWayforJRK.com.
Shareholders who have questions about Fir Tree’s proposals or how to
vote are encouraged to contact the firm’s advisor, Innisfree M&A
Incorporated, at +1 (212) 750-5833.
About Fir Tree Partners
Fir Tree Partners, founded in 1994 and located in New York City (HQ) and
Miami, is a value-oriented investment manager that invests on behalf of
endowments, charitable and philanthropic foundations, pension funds and
other institutional and private investors. The firm has successfully
applied its opportunistic approach across a wide array of asset classes,
industries and geographies, including in Japan where it has been
actively investing for nearly a decade. Fir Tree Partners has adopted
Japan's Stewardship Code.
Important Notice
This press release should not be construed as asking for an agreement
on Fir Tree’s proposals or soliciting any person to authorize Fir Tree
or any third party to exercise voting rights on such person’s behalf
with respect to the election of directors of JR Kyushu or any other
matter to be presented to shareholders at JR Kyushu's upcoming Annual
General Meeting (the "AGM"). Fir Tree intends to
encourage fellow shareholders to cast their votes against certain
proposals by JR Kyushu and in favor of Fir Tree’s proposals by either
attending the AGM or using the voting card enclosed with the convocation
notice that will be sent by JR Kyushu. This press release is not
intended and should not be considered to solicit, encourage, induce or
seek for fellow shareholders to authorize Fir Tree or any other third
party as their proxy in exercising their voting rights on their behalf.
This press release is based solely on Fir Tree’s own analysis and
information made publicly available by JR Kyushu.
_______________________________
1 Permission to quote ISS was neither sought nor obtained.
