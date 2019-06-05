Kyushu Railway : Fir Tree Reminds JR Kyushu Shareholders to Cast Votes for 2019 Annual Meeting

Fir Tree Partners ("Fir Tree"), manager of certain funds that reported
collective beneficial ownership of approximately 6.1% of the outstanding
shares of Kyushu Railway Company ("JR Kyushu" or the “Company") (TSE
ticker 9142) in the amendment to their large shareholding report
disclosed on March 22, 2019, today reminded JR Kyushu shareholders that
the deadline for casting votes at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) is quickly approaching.
Although the Company has stated it will accept shareholder votes up
to 5:30pm JST on June 20th, the deadline for
non-Japan holders may be significantly earlier, with some custodians’
voting deadlines falling as soon as Friday, June 7th.
Fir Tree urges all shareholders to check with their clearing brokers
and determine their specific deadline to ensure that their votes count.
For a detailed presentation outlining Fir Tree’s proposals and rationale
for such proposals, in addition to other information, please visit www.ABetterWayforJRK.com.
Shareholders who have questions about Fir Tree’s proposals or how to
vote are encouraged to contact the firm’s investor relations advisor,
Innisfree M&A Incorporated at +1 (212) 750-5833.
Fir Tree has made the following proposals to
address key challenges facing JR Kyushu:
1. Agenda Item 7: Issue debt to repurchase 10% of the
Company’s outstanding shares in order to lower the Company’s Cost of
Capital and increase Return on Equity.
2. Agenda Item 8: Implement a three-committee Board structure
to improve JR Kyushu’s corporate governance.
3. Agenda Items 9 &10: Elect three outside independent
industry experts to the Board (either under the proposed three
committee structure or existing one committee structure).
4. Agenda Items 11 & 12: Implement a restricted stock
compensation plan for internal and outside directors on the Board to
better align the all Board members with the Company’s performance.
Fir Tree’s director nominees would bring
valuable skills to complement the existing Board.
The firm’s independent director candidates are as follows:
-
Toshiya Kuroda is CEO of TJK Partners in Tokyo where he advises
institutional clients on cross-border acquisitions. He has over 25
years of investment experience including private equity, real estate,
distressed assets and non-performing loans, both in Japan and abroad.
Mr. Kuroda served for over a decade as the Managing Director in Japan
for Oaktree Capital Management. In addition, from 2009 to 2016 he
served as Executive Director of Japan Rental Housing REIT and under
his leadership, the listed REIT’s shares appreciated nearly 600%.2
-
Keigo Kuroda is President and CEO of Crosspath Advisors,
overseeing Japanese real estate investment for a variety of foreign
institutional investors. He has over 20 years of experience in real
estate, including financing, origination and acquisition of many
property types. Previously, Mr. Kuroda served as a Director at the
Blackstone Group, focusing on the acquisition and asset management of
their Japan loan and real estate portfolios. Prior to Blackstone, Mr.
Kuroda was focused on acquisitions of hotels, golf courses, office and
residential properties at Lone Star in Japan.
-
J. Michael Owen is the Chairman and CEO of Transpacific
Enterprises, a firm specializing in communication and investor
relations for Japanese companies. He has developed a particular focus
on investor relations and capital raising activities of J-REITs,
including the Fukuoka REIT. Mr. Owen was born in Japan and is fully
bilingual. He also serves as Executive Director of the Urban Land
Institute of Japan.
These nominees have significant professional and strong personal ties to
Japan and possess superior experience in the specific areas that we
believe are critical to the Company’s success. If elected to the Board,
these three individuals will work towards growing JR Kyushu’s long-term
potential and helping the Company continue on its path towards
incorporating corporate governance best practices and ultimately
improving shareholder value.
The Company’s share price performance indicates
that shareholders are disappointed.
JR Kyushu’s share price has significantly underperformed since the
release of its Medium-Term Business Plan and its rejection of Fir Tree’s
proposals. While the Company has made strides to improve governance, it
is clear shareholders would like to see more.
Fir Tree believes in JR Kyushu’s management and applauds the Company for
its robust capital plan to ensure the continued safety of its railway
passengers. Fir Tree’s proposals are complementary to the management
team’s operational plans and would address shareholder dissatisfaction
without limiting JR Kyushu in any way.
Fir Tree encourages shareholders to take action and vote in favor of its
proposals, which will complement JR Kyushu’s Medium Term Plan to drive
value for all stakeholders.
The deadline for proxy voting for foreign
shareholders is coming in the next few days.
Please vote “FOR” on the Shareholder Proposals as follows:
# 7 – Approve Purchase of Own Shares (10% share buyback).
# 8 – Amend Articles of Incorporation (Change to a Three Committee
Structure).
# 9 – Appoint Directors Toshiya Justin Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J.
Michael Owen.
# 10 – Appoint Directors Toshiya Justin Kuroda, Keigo Kuroda and J.
Michael Owen.
# 11 – Approve Adoption of Restricted-Share Compensation to be received
by Directors.
# 12 – Approve Details of the Compensation to be received by Outside
Directors (to ensure that
compensation doesn’t decline if the number of independent “outside”
directors increases).
Very important: Since JR Kyushu
proposed two additional Board members this year but did not expand the
number of Board seats, shareholders that vote in favor of Fir Tree’s
nominees need to vote against two Board members in Company Proposals # 2
and 4 to ensure that shareholders only vote in favor of a total of 12
Board members.
For any questions, please contact Fir Tree’s advisor, Innisfree M&A
Incorporated at +1 (212) 750-5833.
About Fir Tree Partners
Fir Tree Partners, founded in 1994 and located in New York City (HQ) and
Miami, is a value-oriented investment manager that invests on behalf of
endowments, charitable and philanthropic foundations, pension funds and
other institutional and private investors. The firm has successfully
applied its opportunistic approach across a wide array of asset classes,
industries and geographies, including in Japan where it has been
actively investing for nearly a decade. Fir Tree Partners has adopted
Japan's Stewardship Code.
Important Notice
This press release should not be construed as asking for an agreement on
Fir Tree’s proposals or soliciting any person to authorize Fir Tree or
any third party to exercise voting rights on such person’s behalf with
respect to the election of directors of JR Kyushu or any other matter to
be presented to shareholders at the Annual Meeting. Fir Tree intends to
encourage fellow shareholders to cast their votes against certain
proposals by JR Kyushu and in favor of Fir Tree’s proposals by either
attending the Annual Meeting or using the voting card enclosed with the
convocation notice that will be sent by JR Kyushu. This press release is
not intended and should not be considered to solicit, encourage, induce
or seek for fellow shareholders to authorize Fir Tree or any other third
party as their proxy in exercising their voting rights on their behalf.
This press release is based solely on Fir Tree’s own analysis and
information made publicly available by JR Kyushu.
2 Source: Bloomberg (December 2008 – October 2015)
