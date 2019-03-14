L.B. Foster Announces Settlement of Union Pacific Litigation

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure, today reported that the Company and Union Pacific Railroad Company (“UPRR”) agreed to settle the litigation initiated by UPRR for warranty claims associated with concrete ties made at the Company’s Grand Island, Nebraska facility from 1998 through 2011. The parties have agreed to a mutual release of all claims and liability relating to all concrete ties made by L.B. Foster with no admission of liability and dismissal of the litigation with prejudice. UPRR has agreed to restore the commercial relationship with L.B. Foster.



Robert P. Bauer, L. B. Foster Company President & CEO commented, “I am pleased that we found a way to settle this dispute that restores the commercial relationship between our two companies. This settlement agreement is in the best long-term interest of our shareholders, particularly since it includes the restoration of our commercial relationship with Union Pacific along with resolving all past and future claims regarding concrete ties. The entire L.B. Foster team is ready to move forward with conducting business with Union Pacific once again.”

Mr. Bauer went on to say, “The Company will discuss this matter during our earnings call scheduled for 9:00 AM Eastern on Monday, March 18, 2019.”

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

