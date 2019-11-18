L B Foster : Saving costs? Extending asset life?

Register for our webinar and expert speakers from L.B. Foster will take an in-depth look at the make-up of a successful friction management programme including on-board and trackside application equipment, high performance consumables, remote monitoring technology, as well as maintenance and filling activities.
The webinar will explore the benefits of successful friction management programmes and how these can be adapted in order to better integrate into your current operations to ensure maximum up-time.
-
Explore new methods to address track and wheel wear and improve asset longevity and performance
-
Understand how the industry is changing and where the challenges and opportunities are for the sector
-
Learn from a series of compelling projects case studies - discover how network owners and operators are benefitting from major cost efficiencies from applications of friction modifiers such as switch protection
-
Ask our expert speakers questions and benefit from their knowledge and guidance.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
-
Is the webinar free? Yes - there is no charge to watch the webinar, either live or on-demand.
-
When will the webinar take place? The webinar will take place live on 19 November 15:00 (UK Time)/16:00 (European Time).
-
I'm busy. Can I watch it later? The webinar will become available to watch on-demand shortly after the live webinar takes place.
-
What are the benefits of attending live? During the live webinar, you'll be able to pose questions to the speakers, which will then be answered during the live Q&A session at the end of the webinar.
-
How long will the webinar be? This webinar will last for up to one hour.
-
What do I need to watch this webinar? All you need is a computer with an internet connection. Be sure to use headphones if in an office environment.
Register now for both the live and on-demand webinar.
Posted by Jonathan Paragreen, in Rail Technologies, November 2019
Disclaimer
L.B. Foster Company published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 16:34:02 UTC