Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  L.B. Foster Company    FSTR

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY

(FSTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L B Foster : Saving costs? Extending asset life?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:35am EST

Register for our webinar and expert speakers from L.B. Foster will take an in-depth look at the make-up of a successful friction management programme including on-board and trackside application equipment, high performance consumables, remote monitoring technology, as well as maintenance and filling activities.

The webinar will explore the benefits of successful friction management programmes and how these can be adapted in order to better integrate into your current operations to ensure maximum up-time.

  • Explore new methods to address track and wheel wear and improve asset longevity and performance
  • Understand how the industry is changing and where the challenges and opportunities are for the sector
  • Learn from a series of compelling projects case studies - discover how network owners and operators are benefitting from major cost efficiencies from applications of friction modifiers such as switch protection
  • Ask our expert speakers questions and benefit from their knowledge and guidance.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • Is the webinar free? Yes - there is no charge to watch the webinar, either live or on-demand.
  • When will the webinar take place? The webinar will take place live on 19 November 15:00 (UK Time)/16:00 (European Time).
  • I'm busy. Can I watch it later? The webinar will become available to watch on-demand shortly after the live webinar takes place.
  • What are the benefits of attending live? During the live webinar, you'll be able to pose questions to the speakers, which will then be answered during the live Q&A session at the end of the webinar.
  • How long will the webinar be? This webinar will last for up to one hour.
  • What do I need to watch this webinar? All you need is a computer with an internet connection. Be sure to use headphones if in an office environment.

Register now for both the live and on-demand webinar.

Posted by Jonathan Paragreen, in Rail Technologies, November 2019

Disclaimer

L.B. Foster Company published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 16:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
11/14L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on ..
GL
11/01L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference..
GL
10/31L.B Foster Secures Infrastructure Growth Projects
GL
10/30L.B. Foster Announces Plan to Relocate Northwest Plant Operations
GL
10/30L B FOSTER : FOSTER L B CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
10/29L.B. FOSTER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29FOSTER L B CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated ..
AQ
10/29L.B. Foster Reports Third Quarter Operating Results
GL
10/22L.B. Foster Company to Report Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results on October..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 662 M
EBIT 2019 27,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
L.B. Foster Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L.B. FOSTER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 19,43  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee B. Foster Chairman
James P. Maloney Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Diane B. Owen Independent Director
Suzanne B. Rowland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L.B. FOSTER COMPANY22.20%206
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-24.39%26 518
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.61%15 298
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-35.77%4 153
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.06%2 481
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.15.33%1 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group