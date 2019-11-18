L B Foster : Saving costs? Extending asset life?

Register for our webinar and expert speakers from L.B. Foster will take an in-depth look at the make-up of a successful friction management programme including on-board and trackside application equipment, high performance consumables, remote monitoring technology, as well as maintenance and filling activities.

The webinar will explore the benefits of successful friction management programmes and how these can be adapted in order to better integrate into your current operations to ensure maximum up-time. Explore new methods to address track and wheel wear and improve asset longevity and performance

Understand how the industry is changing and where the challenges and opportunities are for the sector

Learn from a series of compelling projects case studies - discover how network owners and operators are benefitting from major cost efficiencies from applications of friction modifiers such as switch protection

Ask our expert speakers questions and benefit from their knowledge and guidance.