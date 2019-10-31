L.B Foster Secures Infrastructure Growth Projects

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure, announced that it has secured several orders for infrastructure construction and capital improvement programs worth $40 million.



The Company’s Protective Coatings business, which coats steel line pipe for midstream oil and gas transmission lines from its Birmingham, AL facility, is participating in a major construction project to coat approximately 2.5 million feet of 24-inch pipe. This pipeline will increase takeaway capacity from critical crude oil producing basins to connect with major market centers.

In the Rail and Construction segments, the Company has secured several orders for crucial passenger transit and short line capital improvement and expansion projects. The Company also reported it had been awarded additional work from the same engineering and construction firm that it worked with on the large $28 million Port Everglades project booked last year in Q3.

Robert P. Bauer, L.B. Foster Company President & CEO commented, “Our team’s efforts to capture these substantial awards of business have provided a significant boost to our October backlog.”

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

