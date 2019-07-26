Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of L Brands, Inc. Investors

07/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LB) common stock between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). L Brands investors have until September 23, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 19, 2018, the Company reduced its annual ordinary dividend from $2.40 to $1.20 to deleverage the balance sheet over time.

On this news, shares of L Brands fell $6.12 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (2) that Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (3) that the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (4) that the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (5) that the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (6) that the certifications issued by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (7) that based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased securities of L Brands during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 23, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
