L BRANDS

(LB)
Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of L Brands Investors

07/24/2019 | 10:39am EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LB) common stock between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018.

The case alleges that the Company and certain of its executive officers misrepresented the adequacy of L Brands’ cash flow to sustain dividend payments. On November 19, 2018, L Brands announced, despite previous denials when asked by analysts, that the Company was cutting its dividend in half in order to pay down existing debt. The price of L Brands’ stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of L Brands between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018 and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
