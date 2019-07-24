Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of L Brands Investors

Holzer & Holzer, LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LB) common stock between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018.

The case alleges that the Company and certain of its executive officers misrepresented the adequacy of L Brands’ cash flow to sustain dividend payments. On November 19, 2018, L Brands announced, despite previous denials when asked by analysts, that the Company was cutting its dividend in half in order to pay down existing debt. The price of L Brands’ stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of L Brands between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018 and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

