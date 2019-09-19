INVESTOR DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against L Brands, Inc. and Impending Deadline – LB

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending against L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) and the September 23, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff.

If you purchased L Brands shares before November 19, 2018, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

According to the complaint, L Brands and the other defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on L Brands’s cash flow, liquidity, and debt levels; (2) defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of L Brands to sustain its dividend; (3) the MD&A disclosures, risk factor disclosures, representations about L Brands’s disclosure controls in filings L Brands made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and certifications issued by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on L Brands’s disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

On November 19, 2018, L Brands reduced its annual ordinary dividend from $2.40 to $1.20 to deleverage the balance sheet over time. On this news, shares of L Brands fell nearly 18% to close at $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

