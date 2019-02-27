L Brands : 4Q 2018 Earnings Release

L BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER

AND FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

-PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE-

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2019 - L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today reported 2018 fourth quarter and full-year results.

Fourth Quarter Results

Earnings per share for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, 2019, were $1.94 compared to $2.33 for the 14-week quarter ended Feb. 3, 2018. Thirteen-week fourth quarter operating income was $799.4 million compared to $986.6 million for the 14-week period last year, and 13-week net income was $540.1 million compared to $664.1 million for the 14-week period last year.

Reported results above include certain significant items as follows:

In 2018:

A pre-tax charge, principally non-cash, related to the sale of La Senza of $99.2 million, or $0.20 per share.

In 2017 (totaling to a net benefit of $0.22 per share):

A pre-tax charge of $45.0 million, or $0.10 per share, related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt;

A tax benefit of $92.2 million, or $0.32 per share, related to new U.S. tax legislation.

Excluding these items, adjusted 13-week fourth quarter operating income was $898.7 million compared to $986.6 million for the 14-week period last year; 13-week net income was $595.2 million compared to $600.6 million for the 14-week period last year; and 13-week adjusted earnings per share were $2.14 compared to $2.11 for the 14-week period last year.

Net sales were $4.852 billion for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, 2019, compared to $4.823 billion for the 14 weeks ended Feb. 3, 2018. Comparable sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, 2019, increased 3 percent compared to the 13 weeks ended Feb. 3, 2018.

Full-Year Results

Earnings per share for the 52-week year ended Feb. 2, 2019, were $2.31 compared to $3.42 for the 53-week year ended Feb. 3, 2018. Fifty-two week full-year operating income was $1.237 billion compared to $1.728 billion for the 53-week period last year, and 52-week net income was $643.9 million compared to $983.0 million for the 53-week period last year.

Excluding significant items, adjusted 52-week full-year earnings per share were $2.82 compared to $3.20 for the 53-week period last year; 52-week adjusted operating income was $1.437 billion compared to $1.728 billion for the 53-week period last year; and 52-week adjusted net income was $786.7 million compared to $919.5 million for the 53-week period last year.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

Net sales were $13.237 billion for the 52-week year ended Feb. 2, 2019, compared to $12.632 billion for the 53 weeks ended Feb. 3, 2018. Comparable sales for the 52 weeks ended Feb. 2, 2019, increased 3 percent compared to the 52 weeks ended Feb. 3, 2018.

2019 Outlook

The company currently expects 2019 full-year earnings per share to be between $2.20 and $2.60, including an approximately breakeven earnings per share result in the first quarter.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Additional fourth quarter financial information, including management commentary, is currently available atwww.LB.com. L Brands will conduct its fourth quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Feb. 28. To listen, call 1-866-363-4673 (international dial-in number: 1-973-200-3978); conference ID 3398756. For an audio replay, call 1-855-859-2056 (international replay number: 1-404-537-3406); conference ID 3398756 or log ontowww.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,943 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide. The company's products are also available online atwww.VictoriasSecret.comandwww.BathandBodyWorks.com.

3%

2%

3% (3%)

1- Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.

2- Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales. Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):

Fourth Quarter 2018

Fourth Quarter 2017

Year 2018

Year 2017

Victoria's Secret1Bath & Body Works1L Brands2

(7%) 8%(1%)

(6%) 4%(2%)

(6%) (8%) 8% 2%(1%) (4%)

1- Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2- Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.

Total Sales (Millions):

Victoria's Secret1Victoria's Secret Direct Total Victoria's Secret Bath & Body Works1Bath & Body Works Direct Total Bath & Body Works VS & BBW International2Other

Fourth Quarter 2018 (13 weeks)

$ 1,849.3

682.5

$ 2,531.8

$ 1,626.1 324.7

$ 1,950.8

$ 190.7

$ 179.0

L Brands

Fourth Quarter 2017 (14 weeks)

$ 2,038.3

630.6

$ 2,668.9

$ 1,544.6 249.1

$ 1,793.7

$ 170.3

$ 190.2

$ 4,852.3

$ 4,823.1

1- Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada. Year 2018 (52 weeks) $ 5,627.9 1,747.0 $ 7,374.9 $ 3,907.2 723.8 $ 4,631.0 $ 605.3 $ 625.7 $ 13,236.9 Year 2017 (53 weeks) $ 5,878.9 1,508.3 $ 7,387.2 $ 3,589.2 558.7 $ 4,147.9 $ 502.4 $ 594.9 $ 12,632.4

2- Results include retail sales from company-owned stores outside of the U.S. and Canada, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-Owned Stores:

Stores Operating at 2/3/18

OpenedClosedSoldStores Operating at 2/2/19

Victoria's Secret U.S. PINK U.S.

Victoria's Secret Canada PINK Canada

Total Victoria's Secret

Bath & Body Works U.S. Bath & Body Works Canada Total Bath & Body Works

984

2

(29) - 957

140 1 - - 141

39 - - - 39

7 1,170 1,592 102 1,694

- 3 54 1

(1) - 6

(27)

(30)

(1) - 102

55 (28)

- 1,143 - 1,619

- 1,721

Victoria's Secret U.K./Ireland PINK U.K.

Victoria's Secret Beauty and Accessories Victoria's Secret China

Total International

Henri Bendel

La Senza U.S.1La Senza Canada1Total L Brands Stores

19

5 - - - 5

29 7 60 27 5 1193,075

1- Business was sold to an affiliate of Regent LP on Jan. 6, 2019.

2 - - 21

13 8

(4) - 38

- - 15

23 - 7 -

(4) - 79

(27)

- (1)

- (12) (118)

88

(90)

(130)

- - -2,943