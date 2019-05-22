Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L Brands    LB

L BRANDS

(LB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/22 05:14:50 pm
24.775 USD   +9.24%
05:03pL BRANDS : Beat Sales Expectations, Forecasts Better Earnings
DJ
04:40pL BRANDS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pL BRANDS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L Brands : Beat Sales Expectations, Forecasts Better Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

L Brands Inc. (LB) said sales were flat in its latest quarter but beat Wall Street targets, sending the company's shares higher in after-hours trading.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer reported net sales of $2.63 billion in its quarter that ended May 4, flat compared with year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $2.56 billion.

Shares of L Brands jumped 13% in postmarket trading.

Comparable sales were flat in the latest quarter, as a 5% fall on that metric at Victoria's Secret dragged down a 13% comparable-sales gain at the company's Bath & Body Works business. Comparable sales measures include sales from company owned stores in North America open at least 12 months and digital sales.

L Brands reported a profit of $40.3 million, or 14 cents a share, for the latest quarter, down from $47.5 million, or 17 cents a share, the year earlier.

L Brands also said Wednesday it now expects a profit between $2.30 to $2.60 a share. Previously, the company said it would earn a profit of $2.20 to $2.60 a share.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L BRANDS
05:03pL BRANDS : Beat Sales Expectations, Forecasts Better Earnings
DJ
04:59pL BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pL BRANDS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pL BRANDS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
05/17L BRANDS : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
05/17L BRANDS INC : quaterly earnings release
05/16L BRANDS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10L BRANDS : Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Leaving Network TV
DJ
05/10L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcas..
GL
04/18L BRANDS : in Corporate Governance Agreement With Barington Capital
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 13 139 M
EBIT 2020 1 309 M
Net income 2020 650 M
Debt 2020 4 153 M
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
P/E ratio 2021 9,04
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capitalization 6 140 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 29,8 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS-11.65%6 140
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL12.62%86 726
KERING23.93%70 870
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.30%62 357
ROSS STORES16.19%35 521
HENNES & MAURITZ23.63%23 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About