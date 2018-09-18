Log in
L Brands : EFFECT

09/18/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Notice of Effectiveness

Effectiveness Date: Form:

September 17, 2018 4:30 P.M.

S-4

CIK:

0000701985

Company Name:

L Brands, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288

CIK:

0001476456

Company Name:

Bath & Body Works Brand Management, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-14

CIK:

0001476455

Company Name:

Bath & Body Works, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-12

CIK:

0001476454

Company Name:

beautyAvenues, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-11

CIK:

0000945676

Company Name:

Intimate Brands, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-10

CIK:

0001515877

Company Name:

Intimate Brands Holding, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-09

CIK:

0001476453

Company Name:

L Brands Direct Fulfillment, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-08

CIK:

0001476452

Company Name:

L Brands Service Company, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-07

CIK:

0001476451

Company Name:

L Brands Store Design & Construction, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-06

CIK:

0001476450

Company Name:

Mast Industries, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-04

CIK:

0001476449

Company Name:

Victoria's Secret Direct Brand Management, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-03

CIK:

0001476448

Company Name:

Victoria's Secret Stores Brand Management, Inc.

File Number:

333-227288-02

CIK:

0001476447

Company Name:

Victoria's Secret Stores, LLC

File Number:

333-227288-01

Disclaimer

L Brands Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:12:04 UTC
