L Brands : Explores Options for La Senza Chain

By Colin Kellaher



L Brands Inc. (LB) on Thursday said it will pursue all alternatives for its La Senza lingerie and intimate-apparel chain as it focuses on its larger core businesses.

The Columbus, Ohio, parent of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works said La Senza has 126 company-owned stores in North America and 188 noncompany-owned international stores.

L Brands last month said it would close Henri Bendel, the specialty retailer known for its signature brown-and-white bags, after the holiday season.

L Brands said it expects La Senza will post an operating loss of $40 million on revenue of about $250 million in 2018.

Shares of L Brands, which closed Wednesday at $28.52, rose about 4% to $29.65 in premarket trading Thursday.

Also Thursday, L Brands said comparable sales rose 5% in September, while total sales for the five-week period ended Oct. 6 rose 8% to $1.06 billion.

