L BRANDS (LB)
10/10 10:03:39 pm
28.52 USD   -1.08%
L Brands : Explores Options for La Senza Chain

0
10/11/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

L Brands Inc. (LB) on Thursday said it will pursue all alternatives for its La Senza lingerie and intimate-apparel chain as it focuses on its larger core businesses.

The Columbus, Ohio, parent of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works said La Senza has 126 company-owned stores in North America and 188 noncompany-owned international stores.

L Brands last month said it would close Henri Bendel, the specialty retailer known for its signature brown-and-white bags, after the holiday season.

L Brands said it expects La Senza will post an operating loss of $40 million on revenue of about $250 million in 2018.

Shares of L Brands, which closed Wednesday at $28.52, rose about 4% to $29.65 in premarket trading Thursday.

Also Thursday, L Brands said comparable sales rose 5% in September, while total sales for the five-week period ended Oct. 6 rose 8% to $1.06 billion.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 120 M
EBIT 2019 1 337 M
Net income 2019 712 M
Debt 2019 4 488 M
Yield 2019 8,36%
P/E ratio 2019 11,28
P/E ratio 2020 11,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 7 930 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS-52.64%7 930
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-14.31%89 659
FAST RETAILING CO LTD31.20%56 550
KERING-2.98%55 652
ROSS STORES18.41%36 272
PRADA S.P.A.19.61%11 124
