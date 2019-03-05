L Brands : Faces Pressure to Separate Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works--2nd Update

By Cara Lombardo

An activist investor plans to push Victoria's Secret parent L Brands Inc. to break up.

New York hedge fund Barington Capital Group LP has built a small stake in L Brands and is urging the company to consider splitting its booming Bath & Body Works operation from the struggling lingerie chain.

In a letter Barington sent Tuesday to L Brands' chairman and chief executive, Leslie Wexner, the hedge fund argues that Victoria's Secret could be rejuvenated by improving merchandising and updating its branding.

The hedge fund also calls for L Brands to replace directors, including those with tenures of longer than 30 years, to improve the independence and diversity of its board.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Barington's stake and plans late Monday.

The activist investor doesn't detail the size of its stake in the letter, but it is less than 1% of the company, which has a market value of roughly $7.4 billion.

L Brands said in a statement that it welcomes communications from shareholders and input that could advance its goal of increasing shareholder value. It cited several changes -- such as replacing executives and introducing new products -- it has already made in consultation with its financial advisers to better align its merchandise with consumer trends.

Mr. Wexner, who founded and has run L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands, for more than 50 years, controls roughly 17% of the shares, according to FactSet. Such big stakes held by insiders are often impediments to successful inroads by activists.

Barington argues that Victoria's Secret, known for racy push-up bras and star-studded fashion shows, was too late to the so-called athleisure trend, which centers on understated styles such as bralettes that prioritize comfort over sex-appeal. Branding at Victoria's Secret has also lagged behind consumer sentiment, Barington argues.

"Victoria's Secret's brand image is starting to appear to many as being outdated and even a bit 'tone deaf' by failing to be aligned with women's evolving attitudes towards beauty, diversity and inclusion," Barington writes in the letter.

Last year, L Brands opted to close or sell smaller brands such as Henri Bendel and recently replaced Victoria's Secret's chief executive and re-entered swimwear, a move that Barington praises in the letter.

Shares in L Brands had dropped roughly 32% over the past year as of March 1, compared with a 20% increase in its peer group, according to Barington.

This drop is primarily due to Victoria's Secret's lagging sales. Victoria's Secret reported a 3% decline in comparable sales in the holiday quarter. Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands has said it is reducing investment in the lingerie brand, which faces tough competition from both large companies such as Target Corp. and online-centric upstarts like ThirdLove.

Bath & Body Works, meanwhile, is thriving, with strong demand for its scented lotions, body washes and other personal-care items. The unit's comparable sales in the holiday quarter jumped 12%.

A move to break up the company would follow a similar decision by Gap Inc., which last week said it would separate its budget Old Navy brand from the rest of its portfolio, which includes the Gap and Banana Republic brands. In a sign of widespread investor support for the move, the retailer's shares jumped 16% on the news.

Barington, headed by James Mitarotonda, primarily invests in consumer and industrial companies. It previously agitated at retail companies including The Children's Place Inc., where it struck a deal for board representation, and Jones Group Inc., which was later sold.

