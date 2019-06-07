L Brands : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Prospectus Supplement

To Prospectus dated January 29, 2019

L Brands, Inc. $500,000,000

7.500% Senior Notes due 2029

We are offering $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). We will pay interest on the Notes on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning December 15, 2019. The Notes will mature on June 15, 2029.

We may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time on or after June 15, 2024 at the redemption prices described in this

prospectus supplement under the heading "Description of Notes-Optional Redemption". At any time prior to June 15, 2024, we may redeem some or all of the Notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest plus a "make-whole" premium. We may also, at any time prior to June 15, 2022, redeem up to 35% of the Notes using the proceeds of certain equity offerings. If a change of control triggering event as defined in this prospectus supplement under the heading "Description of the Notes-Change of Control Triggering Event" occurs, we will be required to offer to purchase the Notes from the holders.

The Notes will rank equally in right of payment with all our existing and future senior debt and rank senior to all our future subordinated debt, if any. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of our subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis and will therefore rank senior to any series of our existing and future senior unsecured notes that are not guaranteed by our subsidiaries to the extent of the value of the assets of such subsidiary guarantors. The Notes and the guarantees will rank effectively junior to all secured debt of ours and the guarantors to the extent of the value of the assets securing such debt and will be structurally subordinated to all debt of our subsidiaries that are not guaranteeing the Notes.

The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Currently, there is no public market for the notes.

Investing in the Notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-12of this prospectus supplement for a discussion of certain risks that you should consider in connection with an investment in the Notes.

Per Note Total Public offering price(1) 98.286% $ 491,430,000 Underwriting discount 0.750% $ 3,750,000 Proceeds before expenses to us(1) 97.536% $ 487,680,000

Plus accrued interest from June 20, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The Notes will be ready for delivery in book-entry form only through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company for the accounts of its participants, including Euroclear Bank SA/NV, as operator of the Euroclear System, and Clearstream Banking, S.A., on or about June 20, 2019.