The activist shareholder, in a letter to L Brands' chairman, said the company should retain a financial adviser to help explore options including a spinoff of Victoria's Secret or an initial public offering of Bath & Body Works.

"The Company has significantly underperformed its peers and the market as a whole," Barington said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)