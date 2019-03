L Brands Issues Statement in Response to Barington Capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today confirmed receipt of a letter from Barington Capital Group, L.P. The Company issued the following statement:



L Brands welcomes open communications with our shareholders and values input that may advance our goal of enhancing shareholder value.

L Brands is focused on bringing merchandise to market that aligns with consumer trends around the globe, proactively managing our real estate assets and maintaining a disciplined approach to our cost structure and deployment of capital. The Company, in consultation with its financial advisors, has made significant changes in its business to focus resources on core categories to enhance performance and accelerate growth. These actions include:

Closure of Henri Bendel;

Sale of the La Senza business;

Reduction of our regular dividend by half to normalize the payout and free up capital to reduce debt levels and invest in the business;

Promotion of Amy Hauk to run PINK and the appointment of John Mehas to lead Victoria’s Secret Lingerie;

New product launches in Lingerie, PINK and Beauty, including a new online Swim assortment in March;

Disciplined and proactive management of inventory, expenses, real estate and capital structure; and

Heightened focus on the customer and our merchandise assortments at Victoria’s Secret Lingerie and PINK, including a review of all aspects of brand marketing and communications.

L Brands is committed to creating long-term shareholder value by delivering growth, strengthening its financial performance and building its leading market positions, and we will continue to take actions that we believe will enable us to achieve this objective.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,943 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 650 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:

