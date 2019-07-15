Log in
L Brands (LB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into L Brands, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

07/15/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") (NYSE: LB) for violations of federal securities laws.

After the market closed on November 19, 2018, L Brands issued a press release announcing its financial results for the 2018 third quarter, the period ended November 3, 2018.  The press release also announced the L Brands intended to reduce its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2019 in order to deleverage Company's balance sheet over time.

Following this news, the price of L Brands common stock declined approximately 18% on extremely heavy trading volume, from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your L Brands investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-brands-lb-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-l-brands-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300885205.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
