L Brands Reports Second Quarter Earnings

— UPDATES EARNINGS GUIDANCE —

— ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PINK CEO AT END OF 2018, NAMES SUCCESSOR —

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today reported second quarter earnings results.



Earnings per share for the second quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018, were $0.36 compared to $0.48 for the quarter ended July 29, 2017. Second quarter operating income was $228.1 million compared to $300.9 million last year, and net income was $99.0 million compared to $138.9 million last year.

The company reported net sales of $2.984 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018, compared to sales of $2.755 billion for the quarter ended July 29, 2017. Comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended Aug. 4, 2018, increased 3 percent compared to the 13 weeks ended Aug. 5, 2017.

The company updated its guidance for 2018 full-year earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.70 from $2.70 to $3.00 previously and issued guidance for third quarter earnings per share between $0.00 and $0.05.

The company also announced that Denise Landman, CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK, has made the decision to retire at the end of this year after building the business to a nearly $3 billion brand.

Amy Hauk, currently President for Merchandising and Product Development of Bath & Body Works, will replace Landman as CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK. Hauk joined Bath & Body Works in 2008 as Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager. Prior to that, she held senior merchant leadership positions at The Children’s Place, The Disney Store, Gap, Inc. and Macy’s. Landman will remain in the business through the end of the year to onboard Hauk and facilitate the transition.

Landman commented, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of the PINK brand since its inception and L Brands for nearly 20 years. It’s been a privilege to lead and be surrounded by such incredible talent, thinking and creativity. It inspires me every day. I have great respect for Amy and know that I will be leaving the business in good hands.”

Leslie H. Wexner, Chairman and CEO of L Brands, commented, “I’m grateful to Denise for leading the growth of the PINK business and building such a strong high-performance team. Denise has always been a curious student of the business, focused on the customer and driven by her entrepreneurial spirit. Her contagious passion for the brand has built a true “PINK Nation” experience among college-age women and created one of the fastest growing specialty retailers of all time.”

Wexner added, “Amy too is a master merchant with deep knowledge and capabilities. She is well-equipped to lead the PINK team. She has a track record of accurately identifying what’s next in the market, is curious and action oriented. She leads with pace and energy. Since joining Bath & Body Works 10 years ago, she has built a solid, talented merchant team who is well prepared to continue the momentum in the business.”

L BRANDS

SECOND QUARTER 2018

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):

Second

Quarter

2018 Second

Quarter

2017 Year-to-

Date

2018 Year-to-

Date

2017 Victoria’s Secret1 (1 %) (14 %) 0 % (14 %) Bath & Body Works1 10 % 6 % 9 % 4 % L Brands2 3 % (8 %) 3 % (9 %) 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales. 2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):



Second

Quarter

2018 Second

Quarter

2017 Year-to-

Date

2018 Year-to-

Date

2017 Victoria’s Secret1 (5 %) (11 %) (5 %) (11 %) Bath & Body Works1 7 % 4 % 6 % 2 % L Brands2 (1 %) (6 %) (2 %) (7 %) 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada. 2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.

Total Sales (Millions):



Second

Quarter

2018 Second

Quarter

2017 Year-to-

Date

2018 Year-to-

Date

2017 Victoria’s Secret1 $ 1,364.8 $ 1,351.0 $ 2,600.6 $ 2,597.5 Victoria’s Secret Direct 360.0 295.3 713.6 581.8 Total Victoria’s Secret $ 1,724.8 $ 1,646.3 $ 3,314.2 $ 3,179.3 Bath & Body Works1 $ 824.3 $ 753.0 $ 1,472.9 $ 1,341.5 Bath & Body Works Direct 139.3 107.3 251.1 196.9 Total Bath & Body Works $ 963.6 $ 860.3 $ 1,724.0 $ 1,538.4 VS & BBW International2 $ 145.4 $ 113.9 $ 280.6 $ 217.2 Other $ 150.0 $ 134.5 $ 290.9 $ 256.6 L Brands $ 2,983.8 $ 2,755.0 $ 5,609.7 $ 5,191.5 1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada. 2 – Results include retail sales from company-owned stores outside of the U.S. and Canada, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-Owned Stores:



Stores



Stores Operating Operating at 2/3/18 Opened Closed at 8/4/18 Victoria's Secret U.S. 984 1 (5 ) 980 PINK U.S. 140 - - 140 Victoria's Secret Canada 39 - - 39 PINK Canada 7 - (1 ) 6 Total Victoria’s Secret 1,170 1 (6 ) 1,165 Bath & Body Works U.S. 1,592 22 (13 ) 1,601 Bath & Body Works Canada 102 - - 102 Total Bath & Body Works 1,694 22 (13 ) 1,703 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland 19 - - 19 PINK U.K. 5 - - 5 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 29 - (1 ) 28 Victoria’s Secret China 7 3 - 10 Total International 60 3 (1 ) 62 Henri Bendel 27 - (4 ) 23 La Senza U.S. 5 - - 5 La Senza Canada 119 - (1 ) 118 Total L Brands Stores 3,075 26 (25 ) 3,076

Total Noncompany-Owned Stores:

Stores



Stores Operating Operating at 2/3/18 Opened Closed At 8/4/18 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories – Travel Retail 156 19 (4 ) 171 Bath & Body Works – Travel Retail 9 1 (2 ) 8 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories 241 4 (8 ) 237 Victoria’s Secret 32 5 - 37 PINK 5 3 - 8 Bath & Body Works 176 21 (1 ) 196 La Senza 194 - (7 ) 187 Total 813 53 (22 ) 844









L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 4, 2018 AND JULY 29, 2017 (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Net Sales $ 2,983,849 $ 2,755,020 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (1,924,804 ) (1,727,129 ) Gross Profit 1,059,045 1,027,891 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (830,908 ) (726,996 ) Operating Income 228,137 300,895 Interest Expense (98,332 ) (100,428 ) Other Income (Loss) (830 ) 16,617 Income Before Income Taxes 128,975 217,084 Provision for Income Taxes 29,941 78,210 Net Income $ 99,034 $ 138,874 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.36 $ 0.48 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 278,723 288,936