L Brands : Victoria's Secret Announces Return of Swim Online

03/18/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Swim collection at Victoria's Secret makes its eagerly awaited return today, available exclusively online at VictoriasSecret.com/swimwear.

VICTORIA’S SECRET ANNOUNCES RETURN OF SWIM ONLINE

Due to overwhelming demand, the brand has curated a limited assortment of the popular swimwear on its e-commerce platform for spring/summer featuring the best brands, silhouettes and trends of the season.

In addition to Victoria's Secret Swim, a select assortment of the world's best swimwear brands, including Seafolly, Banana Moon, Lascana and La Blanca will be available at VictoriasSecret.com.

The Swim range offers must-have patterns, colors and styles. Styles include high-waist bikinis, Brazilian-cut legs and asymmetric shapes, plus classics that Victoria's Secret Swim is known for.

The Swim campaign features Supermodels Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Grace Elizabeth, Lorena Rae, Aiden Curtiss, Megan Williams and Maya Stepper.

Additionally, an all-new assortment of Victoria's Secret Sunglasses—the ultimate swimwear accessory—will be available at select stores and online. The collection features fashion designs and a range of classic and modern styles.

#VSswim     @VictoriasSecret

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-announces-return-of-swim-online-300813998.html

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret


© PRNewswire 2019
