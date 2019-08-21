Log in
L Brands

L BRANDS : Victoria's Secret Sales Fall 7% -- Update
L BRANDS : Victoria's Secret Sales Fall 7%
L BRANDS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
L Brands : Victoria's Secret Sales Fall 7%

08/21/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

L Brands Inc.'s revenue fell in its latest quarter as sales at the retailer's embattled flagship Victoria's Secret chain declined further.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer reported net sales of $2.9 billion for its second quarter, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $2.95 billion in revenue.

Comparable sales, which include digital and same-store sales, decreased 1% from the same period a year earlier.

Victoria's Secret sales fell 7% to $1.61 billion from a year earlier, below the $1.67 billion in sales analysts were expecting.

Overall, L Brands, which also owns Bath & Body Works, posted a profit of $37.6 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $99 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share, or 20 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Shares of L Brands ticked up about 1% during aftermarket trading. The company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the year of between $2.30 and $2.60 a share.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1.86% 2845 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
L BRANDS 2.06% 20.33 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 236 M
EBIT 2020 1 321 M
Net income 2020 679 M
Debt 2020 4 151 M
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 8,29x
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 5 505 M
