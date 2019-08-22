Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L Brands    LB

L BRANDS

(LB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L Brands on Pace for Lowest Close Since January 2010 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

L Brands Inc. (LB) is currently at $18.99, down $1.34 or 6.59%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 25, 2010, when it closed at $18.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 14, 2019, when it fell 8.03%

-- On Wednesday, L Brands reported second-quarter net sales of $2.9 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $2.95 billion in revenue

-- Profit for the quarter also missed Wall Street forecasts, dropping to $37.6 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $99 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 26.82% month-to-date

-- Down 26.02% year-to-date

-- Down 81.05% from its all-time closing high of $100.22 on Nov. 4, 2015

-- Down 32.78% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2018), when it closed at $28.25

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $17.61; lowest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2009, when it hit $17.58

-- Down 13.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell as much as 18%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:57:15 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 26292.65 Delayed Quote.12.33%
L BRANDS -5.52% 18.99 Delayed Quote.-20.80%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7716.714049 Delayed Quote.21.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8004.786208 Delayed Quote.19.79%
S&P 500 0.10% 2926.28 Delayed Quote.15.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L BRANDS
02:08pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing Contributes Lion's Share Of Dow Gains As Stock Market..
DJ
01:28pL Brands on Pace for Lowest Close Since January 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:01aL BRANDS : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
BU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aPATRICK THOMAS : Victoria's Secret Extends Slump -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/22L BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 161 M
EBIT 2020 1 305 M
Net income 2020 681 M
Debt 2020 4 126 M
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 5 618 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 27,04  $
Last Close Price 20,33  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS-20.80%5 618
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%93 770
KERING6.67%60 907
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.32%60 832
ROSS STORES25.23%38 548
HENNES & MAURITZ39.04%30 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group