L Brands on Pace for Lowest Close Since January 2010 -- Data Talk

L Brands Inc. (LB) is currently at $18.99, down $1.34 or 6.59%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 25, 2010, when it closed at $18.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 14, 2019, when it fell 8.03%

-- On Wednesday, L Brands reported second-quarter net sales of $2.9 billion, compared with $2.98 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $2.95 billion in revenue

-- Profit for the quarter also missed Wall Street forecasts, dropping to $37.6 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $99 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 26.82% month-to-date

-- Down 26.02% year-to-date

-- Down 81.05% from its all-time closing high of $100.22 on Nov. 4, 2015

-- Down 32.78% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2018), when it closed at $28.25

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $17.61; lowest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2009, when it hit $17.58

-- Down 13.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell as much as 18%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:57:15 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet