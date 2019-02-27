Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L Brands    LB

L BRANDS

(LB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

L Brands : profit falls on lower Victoria's Secret sales; fiscal-year forecast below estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer L Brands on Wednesday posted a disappointing quarterly profit hurt by lower sales at its Victoria's Secret brand and forecast 2019 earnings below estimates, sending its shares down 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Sales at Victoria's Secret fell 5.14 percent to $2.53 billion (1.9 billion pounds) while same-store sales declined 3 percent in the holiday quarter, as customers move to comfortable sports bras and bralettes.

The Victoria's Secret owner also said it expects 2019 earnings per share to be between $2.20 and $2.60, falling short of analysts' estimates of $2.71, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales for L Brands on the whole rose 3 percent as its second-biggest division by revenue, Bath & Body Works, saw a same-store sales growth of 12 percent.

Net income fell to $5.4 million, or $1.94 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 2, from $6.4 million or $2.33 a share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter rose 0.60 percent to $4.85 billion.

Excluding expenses, the company earned $2.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, on revenue of $4.88 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L BRANDS
02/27L BRANDS : profit falls on lower Victoria's Secret sales; fiscal-year forecast b..
RE
02/27L BRANDS : 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/27L BRANDS : 4Q 2018 Earnings Commentary
PU
02/27L BRANDS : 4Q 2018 Earnings Release
PU
02/27L BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27PATRICK THOMAS : L Brands Reports Decline in Victoria Secret Sales
DJ
02/27L BRANDS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings
AQ
02/21L BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20L BRANDS, INC. : L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earni..
AQ
02/13L BRANDS : Victoria's Secret To Feature Lingerie Label LIVY
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 256 M
EBIT 2019 1 414 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4 406 M
Yield 2019 8,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 7 560 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS7.05%7 560
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL16.42%92 988
KERING16.96%69 880
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.42%48 853
ROSS STORES13.39%34 961
BURBERRY GROUP10.78%10 655
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.