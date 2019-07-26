LB CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against L Brands Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LB) between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover L Brands' shareholders' investment losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants failed to disclose adverse information regarding L Brands' business and prospects, which caused L Brands stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $37 per share during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that, prior to and during the Class Period L Brands' Victoria's Secret and PINK businesses began to experience deteriorating operating performance due to, among other things, increased competition from new lingerie brands. In an attempt to drive sales and retain market share in the face of increasing competition, Victoria's Secret and PINK engaged in heavy promotional activities by offering consumers large discounts and even giving items free of charge. While this marketing strategy helped to mitigate sales declines, it adversely impacted the Company's profit margins and cash flows and had a deleterious impact on the Company's liquidity. In response to questions from securities analysts about the sustainability of the Company's dividends, defendants repeatedly stated that L Brands had sufficient cash flow and cash on hand to sustain its dividends and that the Company, "in its history, ha[d] never reduced the dividend."

After the market closed on November 19, 2018, L Brands issued a press release announcing its financial results for the 2018 third quarter, the period ended November 3, 2018. The press release also announced that L Brands intended to reduce its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2019 in order to deleverage.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

