Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of L Brands, Inc. Investors (LB)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, the Company reduced its annual ordinary dividend from $2.40 to $1.20 to deleverage the balance sheet over time.

On this news, shares of L Brands fell $6.12 per share, or nearly 18%, to close at $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased L Brands securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

