MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against L Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. L Brands’ Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores experiencing worsening performance due in part to competing lingerie brands. The Company worked to drive sales through heavy promotional efforts such as offering customers discounts and free items. Although these tactics helped L Brands fight declines in sales, they impacted profit margins and cash flow negatively, also hurting the Company’s liquidity. When asked by market analysts about the sustainability of the Company’s dividend, executives replied that the Company “in its history, ha[d] never reduced the dividend.” Just weeks later, L Brands announced it was cutting its dividend in half to pay down debts. On this news, shares of L Brands dropped by 18% on November 20, 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about L Brands, investors suffered damages.

