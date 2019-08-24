Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of L Brands, Inc. - LB

08/24/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether L Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On November 19, 2018, L Brands issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018. The press release announced that L Brands intended to reduce its annual ordinary dividend to $1.20 from $2.40 beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2019 in order to deleverage Company's balance sheet over time. 

On this news, L Brands' stock price fell $6.12 per share, or approximately 17.7%, to close at $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-l-brands-inc---lb-300906589.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
