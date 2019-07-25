Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L Brands    LB

L BRANDS

(LB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: L Brands, Inc. (LB) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018. L Brands is a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and beauty and home fragrance products. Among its brands includes Victoria's Secret and PINK, which accounts for more than half of L Brands' business.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/l-brands-inc/

L Brands Accused of Making False and Misleading Statements

According to the complaint, in an attempt to drive sales in the face of increasing competition, Victoria's Secret and PINK engaged in heavy promotional activities that offered consumers large discounts and even gave away items free of charge. As a result, Victoria's Secret and PINK's combined annual operating income declined by approximately 61%. L Brands' deteriorating operating performance and decreasing operating cash flows prompted analysts to frequently question the sustainability of L Brands' dividends. L Brands' CFO responded by assuring L Brands had sufficient cash flow to sustain its dividends and that "in [L Brands'] history, [it] has never reduced the dividend." However, these statements proved to be material y false and misleading when in November 2018, just weeks after issuing these positive assurances, L Brands announced it was cutting its dividend in half. Since this news, L Brands stock price has declined almost 25% and currently trades at $26.00.

L Brands Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on L BRANDS
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of L Brands, Inc..
BU
08:33pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : L Brands, Inc. (LB) Misled Shareholders According to a Rece..
BU
06:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of L Brands,..
BU
10:42aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02:48aL BRANDS : Will Probe Jeffrey Epstein Role
DJ
07/24L BRANDS : Board Opens Probe of Jeffrey Epstein's Role at Company
DJ
07/24L BRANDS : Board Opens Probe of Jeffrey Epstein's Role at Company
DJ
07/24Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of L Brands..
BU
07/23The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against L ..
BU
07/23ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against L Brands, Inc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 236 M
EBIT 2020 1 323 M
Net income 2020 680 M
Debt 2020 4 151 M
Yield 2020 4,58%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 7 243 M
Chart L BRANDS
Duration : Period :
L Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 29,10  $
Last Close Price 26,21  $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Herbert Wexner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles C. McGuigan Chief Operating Officer
Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Zimmerman Independent Director
Allan R. Tessler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L BRANDS2.10%7 143
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.04%95 406
KERING26.21%72 616
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.33%64 119
ROSS STORES27.54%38 639
HENNES & MAURITZ34.34%29 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group