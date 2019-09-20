Log in
Victoria's Secret : Launches Exclusive Lingerie Collection with For Love & Lemons

09/20/2019 | 11:18am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret, the world's most famous lingerie brand, introduces their new collaboration with Los Angeles-based fashion label For Love & Lemons. Launching today, Victoria's Secret will serve as the exclusive third-party retailer of For Love & Lemons lingerie collection available at select Victoria's Secret stores in the US and at VictoriasSecret.com, as well as select stores in the UK beginning September 27th.

Victoria's Secret Launches Exclusive Lingerie Collection with For Love & Lemons

To celebrate the launch, For Love & Lemons founders Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern and collection muses entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson and model Solange Van Doorn hosted a dreamy garden luncheon yesterday in New York City. Carlson and Van Doorn are joined by models Grace Elizabeth, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Clausen, and Jasmine Saunders in the romantic and captivating For Love & Lemons for Victoria's Secret campaign.

A woman-owned and women-led business based out of Los Angeles, For Love & Lemons started as a lemonade stand in a small country town in Wyoming in 1996. Their business concept of loyalty, female camaraderie and ambitious drive has remained with them throughout their adulthood career. Confidence, femininity and individuality are the defining principles of their DNA.

Meant for individuals who take risks, forge their own way and embrace a bit of adventure; For Love & Lemons at Victoria's Secret includes an array of bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear and lifestyle pieces. From custom trims and prints to meticulously sourced fabrics, every piece in the collection is carefully thought out and intentionally constructed. Romantic lace meets feminine florals for the ultimate luxury. Colorful floral-embroidery, and rich jewel tones for every moment and every curve. Stunning corsets and edgy black lace sets are timeless additions to your wardrobe.  It's not just a collection, it's a love letter from Los Angeles to you.

The Victoria's Secret Fifth Avenue (New York City) and New Bond Street (London) Flagship stores will provide a unique store design experience via For Love & Lemons branded shop-in-shops, transporting customers into the playful and feminine world of the coveted fashion label.

#FLLforVS     @VictoriasSecret

Shop the collection: https://www.victoriassecret.com/vs/newarrivals/for-love-and-lemons

For the latest information about For Love & Lemons at Victoria's Secret and images visit: https://vspressroom.com/

Victoria's Secret:
Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous fashion events. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-launches-exclusive-lingerie-collection-with-for-love--lemons-300922449.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret


© PRNewswire 2019
