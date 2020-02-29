Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of L Brands, Inc. (LB) on Behalf of Shareholders

02/29/2020 | 09:01am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LB) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.  The investigation seeks to determine whether L Brands' executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders.

L Brands shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/l-brands/, for additional investigation about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On February 1, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled "'Angels' in Hell: The Culture of Misogyny Inside Victoria's Secret."  According to the article, certain "top executives" at L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, "presided over an entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court filings and other documents."

Subsequently, on February 26, 2020, L Brands detailed how it had sold a controlling interest in Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm for $525 million, and that the Company had taken "impairment charges of $725.0 million ($2.58 per share) related to Victoria's Secret goodwill and store-related assets."

L Brands shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional investigation about this investigation.  Kaskela Law LLC prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-l-brands-inc-lb-on-behalf-of-shareholders-301013748.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


