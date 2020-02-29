Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of L Brands, Inc. (LB) on Behalf of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LB) on behalf of the Company's shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether L Brands' executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders.

On February 1, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled "'Angels' in Hell: The Culture of Misogyny Inside Victoria's Secret." According to the article, certain "top executives" at L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, "presided over an entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court filings and other documents."

Subsequently, on February 26, 2020, L Brands detailed how it had sold a controlling interest in Victoria's Secret to a private equity firm for $525 million, and that the Company had taken "impairment charges of $725.0 million ($2.58 per share) related to Victoria's Secret goodwill and store-related assets."

